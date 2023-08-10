Co Antrim teen off to top ballet school in Manchester

Talented girl will miss home, but has eight hours of dancing a day to keep her on her toes

A Newtownabbey teenager who discovered a passion for ballet during lockdown has told of her excitement after securing a place at a world-acclaimed dance school.

Lilly Burton (16) is the only student from here to be accepted into the Northern Ballet School in Manchester this year after a successful audition for the vocational-level training course.

The Belfast Royal Academy pupil began dancing over a decade ago at Whitehouse Ballet School, where her mum Lisa had trained as a child. Lilly also took up jazz and lyrical dance at Ards Dance Company.

However, when Covid hit and she was confined to the house, the talented girl began to take ballet more seriously, buying her first pair of pointe shoes just three years ago.

Her natural skill was encouraged by her ballet teacher and Lilly was fast-tracked through her grades.

After auditioning for Northern Ballet School, she was offered a place on its diploma in professional dance course and is due to begin her full-time training in Manchester next month.

Lilly said she was quite nervous about moving away from home, but was delighted to have landed a place at such a prestigious school.

Lilly Burton on stage

She explained that her dream now was to be a principal dancer with a world-class ballet company.

“I started ballet with Julia Galloway at Whitehouse Ballet School when I was four years of age, but if I’m being totally honest, I didn’t really like it back then,” Lilly said.

“I got into it more then and thought that maybe one day I could teach ballet as I was helping out with classes, so I went and spoke to my teacher about it.

“She encouraged me to try other forms of dance, so I joined Ards Dance Company three years ago to train in jazz and lyrical dancing.

“But then Covid came and we went into lockdown. I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything, so to keep me sane, I started doing loads of ballet classes on Zoom.”

The more lessons Lilly took, the more she realised she loved performing and her passion for ballet intensified.

When businesses reopened, she had her first fitting for pointe shoes.

Her mind was then made up that she wanted to become a professional dancer.

“I was 13 when I got my pointe shoes, which is quite old for ballet dancers,” Lilly explained.

“Because I was late to vocational training, I had a lot of work to do to catch up, and within a period of two-and-a-half years, I did four vocational exams, when there’s only five to do. There was a lot to keep up with.”

Last year, Lilly attended Elmhurst Ballet School’s summer school in Birmingham, which cemented her ambition to pursue a career as a ballerina.

Teenager Lilly Burton

She was advised by her teacher to try for the Northern Ballet School, considered one of the best in the UK, and was over the moon when she passed the audition and was offered a place.

“All the hard work has paid off and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Although moving away from home is a bit daunting,” Lilly added.

“I’ve told my parents not to come over to Manchester for the first term, just so I can get settled.

“If I see them, I might feel too homesick.

“But I’ll be sharing accommodation with other girls on my course, and I know this is an amazing opportunity for me, so I’m really excited as well as slightly scared.

“We’ll be doing eight hours a day of intensive ballet training for three years.

“The dream, after that is to join a ballet company and work my way up to principal dancer.”

Lilly’s mum Lisa said the family was going to really miss her, but that everyone appreciated that she has been offered a huge opportunity.

“Lilly recently played Belle in the ballet of Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre at the Mill, and I was so incredibly proud when I sat in the audience watching her,” Lisa said.

“My son, Aaron, followed his dream to do mixed martial arts and currently lives in Sweden. I’m a big believer in encouraging my children to fulfil their ambitions.

“We’re all going to miss Lilly but she’s following her dream and I’m so excited for her.”