Comedian David O'Doherty brings live show to Tyrone

Award-winning comedian, author and musician David O'Doherty is bringing his new tour show 'Whoa Is Me' to The Alley Theatre in Strabane.

He will perform on Friday, January 20. ​

The comedian said his show features “a lot of talking, some apologising and a few songs on a glued-together plastic keyboard from 1986”.

David has previously appeared on TV shows such as Live at the Apollo and 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, as well as writing a children's book, hosted various radio shows and plays.

With over 20 years' experience entertaining audiences worldwide, O'Doherty said he is looking forward to impressing the Strabane audience with his hilarious new show.

He first walked out on stage at Dublin's Comedy Cellar in 1998 and in that time has won the Perrier Award for Best Newcomer and the Main Award.

He describes his style of comedy in his song "FAQ for the DOD" as "very low energy musical whimsy" – or "VLEMWy", for short.

In May 2007, O'Doherty's first TV series, The Modest Adventures of David O'Doherty, began airing on RTÉ Two.

The six-part series was directed by John Carney, following the completion of his Academy Award-winning film Once.

The premise of each episode was to have the comedian attempt to achieve a goal which he set for himself.

The show features O'Doherty, his neighbour Bryan, and his friend Maeve Higgins.

A running gag in the show, with O’Doherty being a passionate cyclist himself, is a reference to road racing cyclist Stephen Roche.

In 2021, O’Doherty fronted a light-hearted four-part series that saw him go cycling with a different personality each week, including Joe Wilkinson and Richard Ayoade.