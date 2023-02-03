Coronation Street star takes to the stage in Belfast in The Commitments

Soap actor turned journalist will tread the boards once again in an iconic Roddy Doyle role

He made his mark on the TV landscape playing one of soap’s iconic rotters — Coronation Street scoundrel Terry Duckworth.

Now Nigel Pivaro is making an epic return to acting after a long stint away, this time taking on the role of Jimmy Rabbitte’s ‘Da’ in the stage version of Roddy Doyle classic The Commitments.

And with the Motown musical on the way to Belfast’s Grand Opera House later this month, stopping off in Dublin on the way, actor Nigel is brushing up on his accent to be sure he doesn’t end up more Eamonn Holmes than Phil Lynott in front of local audiences.

“I’m lucky because so many of the cast are Irish, so I’ve always got them as a point of reference,” says the star (63).

“And I’ve had to do lots of different accents over the years, with some definitely better than others.

“There are one or two I’ll steer clear of completely, like the Geordie accent for one, but Irish accents in the north west of England where I’m from are fairly ubiquitous, so I hope I’ve got it OK.

“There have been occasional moments when the director has picked up a bit of Northern Irish in there, which I think is easy done because you hear the Northern Irish accent so much — look at all the journalists from Northern Ireland like Eamonn Holmes who are always on the TV, we hear it all the time. So, I’ve sometimes slipped that mistake in. I’ll have to watch out coming over the Irish Sea, I don’t want people chasing me out, ‘You’re an imposter!’”

Ten years on from its West End debut, the stage version of The Commitments has received rave reviews throughout its run, with the current UK and Ireland tour kicking off last September and carrying on until this summer.

Nigel Pivaro in The Commitments. Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Telling the story of working-class music fan Jimmy Rabbitte, who transforms a bunch of amateur musicians into Dublin’s finest ever soul band, The Commitments was written in 1987, the first in The Barrytown Trilogy by Roddy Doyle.

The Snapper and The Van followed in quick succession, all with the Rabbitte family at their heart, and all three went on to enjoy success as films when they were released during the 1990s.

And with writer Doyle’s unmistakable stamp on the stories, taking on a role from one of his best-known tales must surely be a daunting prospect — not least when the man himself is there for the opening night.

“He was very warm and approachable,” says Nigel. “He was a really genial person, very encouraging and convivial, and I think he was generally happy with what he saw on the opening night.

“There might have been a few rough edges that needed to be sorted out, but he certainly seemed happy with us as a group.

“I think when you’re taking on a character, your first duty is to the truth of that character. What you see before you on the page, it’s your duty as an actor to interpret that as best you can whether it’s Shakespeare or Roddy Doyle — and when the progenitor of that truth is sitting there in the audience, well it’s safe to say you want to get it right!”

And coming back to acting after a long hiatus, Nigel, a dad to two grown-up children, explains just a little bit of what he’s been up to in the meantime — and not all of it is exactly what Corrie fans might have expected when he waved goodbye to the cobbles.

After graduating in 2003 from Salford University with a 2:1 in Contemporary Military and Political History, he completed a Masters in International Relations before training as a journalist.

“I’m a card-carrying member of the NUJ,” says the star. “The National Union of Journalists. I’d got fed up with the acting business back then, to be honest. I’d been acting for 20 years and by all metrics I was quite successful.

“There’s the old cliché that 90 per cent of actors are out of work for 90 per cent of the time, but as well as Coronation Street I’d been working in theatre and on the radio. When I left TV, I did that because I wanted to, and I pursued more theatre. I had lots of success there and plenty of work but I had other interests I wanted to pursue.

“I hadn’t been particularly academic at school and it was a bit of an itch I wanted to scratch.

“After 20 years in the business, I sat and worked it out one day and realised that in all that time, working out the gaps of a few weeks here, a month or two there between jobs, they’d amounted to maybe three or four years out of 20 when I hadn’t been working. It was a big realisation. Then one day, quite serendipitously, I was walking outside a university when I saw a sign that said, ‘It’s never too late to learn’ and it really grabbed me. The key was ‘It’s never too late’.”

Former Coronation Street star Nigel Pivaro as Da in The Commitments. Credit: Ellie Kurttz

So, while he was still a jobbing actor, Nigel embarked on his studies.

And while his classmates at every stage were rarely fazed, taking the actor under their wing, he jokes there were one or two reporting jobs that prompted some second glances, with people wondering if he was there to research a role.

“That happened a few times at court and council meetings,” says Nigel, who has returned to Coronation Street 12 times since his regular slot ended in 1987.

“You’d have the odd head-turner moment when I was there as a journalist for a story, but I found the work came quite naturally to me. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

As well as landing staff jobs at regional papers in the north west of England, Nigel, who now lives in London with his other half, has also written for national newspapers, covering everything from showbiz exclusives and real life stories to 2014 violence in Ukraine.

Now back on the road as an actor, he’s delighted to be part of such an iconic show playing a great role like ‘Da’, as he makes his return.

“The nice thing about him is that he does go on a bit of a journey and you see that through the course of the show,” says Nigel.

“I know a lot of people know the piece quite well, but I won’t say too much, just that it’s nice to play a character who moves on and we get to see why he does.

“When it comes to the music, I’m not in the band but I do have the chance to sing a few bars of Elvis and Ike and Tina Turner.

“I definitely give it some welly, but you’ll be happy to know most of the singing is done by an extremely talented and experienced West End theatre cohort, led by Ian McIntosh (as lead singer Deco). They’re all very, very established singers.

“But there’s no hiding place with a show like this, whether that’s your accent or your singing, so there’s nothing for it but to throw yourself into it and bring all the enthusiasm you’ve got.”

The Commitments comes to Belfast Grand Opera House from February 20-25. For tickets visit thecommitmentsontour.co.uk