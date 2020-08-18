Coronavirus: 150 Northern Ireland arts organisations to receive almost £2m to help support pandemic recovery

Some 150 arts organisations have been awarded funding of almost £2 million to help them recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The small and medium-sized organisations will receive funding totalling £1,949,113 from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, with each being awarded grants of up to £25,000 each.

Some 21 of the organisations have never received funding from the Arts Council before.

The funding has been drawn from the Arts Council's Organisations Emergency Programme (OEP) and will help the firms stay afloat, assist with operational costs and help plan for their recovery.

Since lockdown was imposed in March, theatres, concert halls and other venues have been unable to open, with live audiences vanishing, scores of events cancelled and many employees and performers unable to earn a regular wage.

Arts venues only been able to reopen to staff since August 10, however audiences will not be able to return until September 1.

The Arts Council said the pandemic has "decimated" the sector.

Roisin McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council, said funding for the arts in Northern Ireland was already in a "fragile state" prior to the pandemic and the body has estimated that, since the outbreak began, organisations are facing deficits of more than £6m - a figure which could increase as the year goes on.

"These organisations are among the most creative, flexible and inventive in our society and many are already finding imaginative and innovative ways to deliver online content. However the impact of the lockdown on their earned income has been both severe and immediate," she added.

“The Organisations Emergency Programme will support arts organisations by helping them buy creative time to produce new ideas for programming, plan for recovery and also aid them withstand the shock to their organisation of substantial loss of income during lockdown.

"We hope now with outdoor opportunities opening up, to see even more engagement with live audiences and participants in a safe and meaningful way.”

Organisations that have received funding include Maywe, a drive-in entertainment company, which will use the money to produce a project called Lough Down, a weekend of outdoor music, comedy and arts in Belfast's Titanic area. The weekend will consist of three to four shows per day with space for 400 cars at each show.

Imagine! Festival of Ideas and Politics, an annual week-long programme of performances, discussions and debates which normally welcomes around 25,000 audience members each year, received it first funding grant from the Arts Council.

This year's festival went online due to the pandemic and the funding will support the organisation's running costs and help them plan for next year's programme of events.

Seacourt Print Workshop, a printmaking studio based in Bangor, has also received funding. Seacourt runs courses and workshops for members of the public and will use the funding to run more workshops serving smaller groups to ensure social distancing rules can be followed.

The organisation also hopes develop a new series of online workshops for people who cannot attend Seacourt in person because they are shielding from Covid-19.

Also receiving its first funding grant from the Arts Council is the AVA Festival and Conference, which takes place in Belfast every May.

The organisation specialises in promoting and developing electronic music and digital visual arts through the commissioning and broadcasting of emerging and established talent in the field.

This year's 2020 AVA Festival was postponed due to the pandemic and the organisation will use their OEP funding to support running costs, plan for recovery and programme their next festival.

Other organisations receiving funding include in Dylan Quinn Dance Theatre in Fermanagh and the Greater Shantallow Community Arts and Studio 2 based in Londonderry, among many others.

For a full list of organistions that received OEP funding visit the Arts Council for Northern Ireland's website here.