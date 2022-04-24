Crowd in high spirits as international arts festival returns to Belfast for its 60th year

Almost 10,000 people have come together at the Titanic Quarter to celebrate the opening of the 60th Belfast International Arts Festival.

The outdoor events company Transe Express transformed the Titanic Paddocks, adjacent to the Titanic Slipways, with a show called Cristal Palace, with performers putting on a breath-taking spectacle for the crowds on Saturday and Sunday.

The event stunned with its combination of open-air night-time ballroom, airborne orchestra and acrobats.

Festival chief executive Richard Wakely said: “We want to prove that Northern Ireland can provide high quality from artists, home and abroad. People shouldn’t feel like they have to travel to London, Edinburgh or Dublin to see the best performers. We can bring them here — we can bring them to our people.”

Spectacular: Transe Express’s Cristal Palace at the Titanic Paddocks. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The sell-out show was presented by the festival as a gift to thank the people of Belfast for their support over 60 years.

“It is important to us that the arts are accessible — the event was free,” said Mr Wakely.

“We still took precautions. We limited ticket numbers because we wanted the audience to be able to socially distance, as well as the event being outdoors.

“We’re conscious of Covid. We want to be respectful to people. It’s important they feel safe.

“We are thrilled to have opened our anniversary year with this captivating event. [It is] a wonderful and joyous opportunity to bring us all back together after a difficult last 24 months.”

The event also included opportunities for volunteers from across the city to take part in the production.

Established in 1962, the city’s longest-running international arts festival is offering an extended season of contemporary arts and cultural events to mark the milestone year, with Cristal Palace opening the celebrations.

“We would like to thank the people of Belfast, those who have supported our festival over the last six decades, those who joined us at Titanic Paddocks to open our festival, and those who took part in our community cast,” said Mr Wakely.

“We look forward to seeing you all throughout our extended season at the many wonderful events we have lined up.

“More importantly, we are seizing the moment to redouble our efforts and push the boundaries of arts and ideas, programming and commissioning events that reflect our future ambitions and embody our guiding values.”

For more information about the festival, visit www.belfastinternationalartsfestival.com