Department Stories: a shopping spree with a difference as theatre company offers up an interactive experience

A vacant retail unit in Belfast city centre, which once housed women’s lingerie and fashion, is to host a unique ‘shopping’ experience when it reopens next week.

The former Bravissimo store in Royal Avenue, which closed last year, is the venue for Big Telly Theatre Company’s latest production, Department Story — a ‘killer comedic spree through a department of stories, where everything returned has a tale to tell’.

The dark comedy takes audiences, digital and in-person, through an immersive shopping experience with a twist. Three local writers, Jan Carson, Cathy Carson and Roisín O’Donnell, lend their tales to the production, which also features classic stories such as Gogol’s The Overcoat, de Maupassant’s The Necklace and The Red Shoes by Hans Christian Andersen.

Shoppers are welcomed in-store by an overly enthusiastic team of staff where they can browse three floors and hunt for a bargain. But when staff are told the shop is closing down, things take a sinister turn. The shoppers end up with more than they bargained for and their fates lie with those who are shopping online.

Department Story was created for both in-person and digital audiences by Big Telly Theatre’s artistic director Zoe Seaton and interdisciplinary artist Jack Hardiker. Having produced 17 digital theatre pieces during lockdown, Big Telly didn’t want to leave its online audience behind when restrictions were lifted and theatres reopened. The newly created Remote Control platform allows digital audiences as much interactivity and quality as those who are physically in the theatre space.

Zoe said the new platform provided next level hybrid theatre and was an ‘exciting’ development in ensuring theatre was as accessible as possible for everyone.

“We did a lot of digital work during lockdown, with 17 digital shows reaching an audience of 12,000 people,” said Zoe.

“When theatres reopened, we didn’t want to ignore that huge audience and were keen to find a way to include them as well, which we have done with Remote Control.

“The online audience can choose which room they want to watch. They can browse and they can communicate with us and with each other. They can also control bits of the show.

“It is interactive but in a non-threatening way. You’re invited to be part of Department Story, but you get to choose how much you involve yourself.

“It’s dark, it’s funny and it’s full of twists and turns and is definitely a shopping experience you’ll remember.”

One of the three writers, Cathy Carson, said: “It’s a real thrill to work with such ‘an innovative creative group of people dedicated to pushing the corners of performance and audience experience.

“I really enjoyed the challenge of taking a character who could be everyone and anyone and exploring how they would react when all the buttons have been pushed.”

Roisín O’Donnell agreed. She said: “I was immediately taken by the idea of a Department Story.

“I think for all of us, objects act as such powerful repositories of story. I love the idea of a veil, a toaster, a pair of red shoes as a type of teleporter. A trapdoor into the quicksand of the past.”

Belfast writer Jan Carson added: “It’s always exciting to see how fellow artists explore and interpret your work.

“I was delighted to have Big Telly bring a new lease of life to one of my Postcard Stories and am looking forward to seeing what magic they breathed into my words.”

Department Story is presented as part of Belfast International Arts Festival and runs from October 20 to October 21, 2021 online and in-person. To book visit – https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/event/department-story/