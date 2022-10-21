Double delight for Portadown twins up for major UK theatre award

Co Armagh twins Kyla and Nicole Fox (front row), with Emme and Eden Patrick and Sienna and Savannah Robinson. The three sets of twins shared roles in the stage show Identical, directed by Sir Trevor Nunn.

A pair of identical 12-year-old twins from Co Armagh have told of their excitement and gratitude at being nominated for a prestigious nationwide theatre award.

Portadown siblings Kyla and Nicole Fox will head to London this weekend for the UK Theatre Awards after being shortlisted for their roles in stage show Identical – the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Disney’s The Parent Trap.

The sisters, who play the characters Lottie and Lisa in the show, are in the running for Best Performance in a musical, sharing the nomination with English twins Emme and Eden Patrick and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, who rotate the roles with the Fox girls.

The musical follows the original story of twin girls separated at birth who are reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. The girls then set about trying to reconcile their divorced parents by swapping identities.

The Banbridge Academy pupils fought off competition from hundreds of applicants to land the parts of the scheming young twins. Identical ran over the summer months at the Nottingham Playhouse and at the Lowry Theatre in Salford and the company behind it is now hoping the show will transfer to the West End.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the star-studded awards ceremony at the Guildhall this Sunday, Kyla and Nicole said they were shocked when they discovered they had been nominated for Best Performance, going up against West End star and multi award-winning actor Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You), amongst others.

Kyla said: “We were so stunned to hear that we had been nominated for the award, especially in a category with such amazing musical theatre actors.

“We’ve been processing it since we found out and are extremely excited and grateful.”

Nicole added: “We can’t wait to attend the awards ceremony because we have never been to anything like this before and there will be lots of big names in musical theatre there.

“We appeared in a few local productions but nothing on this scale so to be nominated for this award is really unbelievable.

“We are also excited to see the other twins again and are so glad we are jointly nominated.”

The twins, who attend musical theatre and drama classes at Keegan Company Performance in Portadown, are represented by Rising Talent Agency.

Rebekah Hutchinson of Rising Talent said: “We are incredibly proud of Kyla and Nicole and the entire team behind Identical: The Musical.

“It’s such a fantastic achievement and exciting time for the girls, especially at such a young age.

“This is only the beginning of their incredible acting career.”

The musical was directed by Olivier and Tony award-winning Sir Trevor Nunn, famed for such shows as Les Miserables, Cats and Starlight Express. It received rave reviews and it is now hoped that Identical might find a home in the West End.

“Starring in Identical with my twin was the best experience of my life and I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” said Nicole.

Agreeing with her sister Kyla said: “Of course we were a bit nervous at the start but then after a few shows, the nerves went away.

“We’re just so grateful to have had this opportunity to do something we love in front of so many people and to have been nominated for this award is just amazing.”

The girls’ parents Gavin and Paula Fox, who travelled to Nottingham and Salford many times to watch them perform over the summer, said they were ‘incredibly proud’.

Paula said: “They could have been nominated in the Best Child or Best Debut categories but instead they were nominated for Best Performance, going up against several adults.

“We were totally blown away when we saw the show for the first time and are so grateful for the support they’ve received from the Rising Talent Agency and Keegan Company Performance.”