Audiences at EastSide Arts Festival will have the chance to enjoy unique events that showcase its vibrant cultural scene, writes Stephanie Bell

From left, Andy McGregor who will perform in With Fife and Drum at Strand Arts Centre, Rachel Kennedy, festival director, and Timmy Stewart, DJ/promoter from The Night Institute.

Rachel Kennedy helps organise one of Belfast’s biggest arts festivals every year and for her it is a simple formula — put the right act in the right venue with the right audience and a kind of magic happens.