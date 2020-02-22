First Response: The play starring people who were first at the scene during the Troubles

Cameraman Chris Orr, left and Ursula Clifford, retired nurse, who are two of the actors in True Stories from the Front Line. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.02.20

New production First Response, at The Playhouse Theatre in Londonderry, focuses on the stories of people who were at the frontline during the violence. Linda Stewart talks to four of the cast who are exploring the legacy of conflict.

‘I did CPR all the way to hospital’

Former paramedic Robert Blair (62), from Limavady, attended numerous emergency calls throughout the 1980s and 1990s with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). He is married to Addis (62) and has two children, Simon and Sophie, and three grandchildren.

Robert Blair

Robert has been on the amateur dramatic circuit with Limavady Drama Club and Portrush Music Society for more than 30 years and has been an extra in numerous movies, including Bill Murray's double in City of Ember.

He got involved in First Response after he was contacted by a colleague who is still in NIAS and asked him to share his experiences on stage.

As a paramedic in Limavady, Robert says he dealt with numerous car crashes throughout the 1990s.

"The year 1995 was a terrible one and there were 35 people killed in the north west alone - I was at about 16 of those. One night there were five," he says.

Robert was also a member of the second crew tasked to the scene of the 1993 Greysteel massacre, in which the UDA killed eight people and injured 19 at the Rising Sun bar.

"The first crew was there nine or 10 minutes before me and that must have been harrowing. I was in training at the time. I approached the senior officer and he said, 'Go to that corner and deal with the people in that corner'," he recalls.

"There were three or four off-duty nurses and, because there were only two or three ambulance crews, they ended up helping us, because of the seriousness of the incident. We put three patients into the back of each ambulance, which I couldn't have dealt with on my own."

The nurses dealt with the other patients in the ambulance while Robert battled to resuscitate a patient who had bullet wounds. "I was doing CPR all the way to Altnagelvin," he says.

The memory that remains with Robert is the strange smell that he noticed when he first entered the Rising Sun bar.

"I noticed a metallic smell and I felt squelching under my feet. Eventually, it clicked that a bullet must have hit the radiator and the hot water was being pumped out into the room."

Robert says that suicide was one of the hardest incidents to deal with. He often had to wait in the room with the victim's body for the police to arrive.

"You're stuck in the same room and you start thinking what's going through that person's mind - what drove them to do this. If I went to a scene and somebody was having a heart attack, the adrenaline kicks in and you try to resuscitate them, you try to do something. But if somebody is obviously dead, there's nothing you can do.

"I've been to 30 different hangings and it would have caught up with us eventually - the want and the waste of life." Robert says one aspect of his role was that he usually only dealt with each patient for a short period of time.

"One time I resuscitated a man who was having a heart attack and brought him round. And a couple of days later I happened to go up into one of the wards and the nurse said, 'You were at the call on Friday? There's a man in there who wants to shake your hand'.

"I went in and he thanked me personally for saving his life. That was something that was very personal to me."

Robert says his wife Addis thinks he shouldn't do the play.

"She says I shouldn't be raking it all up and bringing it all back. I would have been like that - if I don't think about it, it's not there - but for some of the other cast, this whole journey has helped them face up to what they witnessed.

"I know you're meant to bring it out and look at it head-on and then put it away. And next time you look at it, it's not so bad. It will put a few ghosts to bed."

‘I saw the bodies across the road’

Former theatre nurse Ursula Clifford (78) was at the opening of Altnagelvin Hospital in 1960 and eventually became clinical service manager. She has two children, Aisling and Sean, and three grandchildren.

Former Nurse Ursula Clifford who is one of the actors in True Stories from the Front Line. PIcture Martin McKeown. 21.02.20

Ursula was approached to take part in First Response by Playhouse founder Pauline Ross.

"I was involved with the Royal College of Nursing publication Nursing on the Frontline and I had stories to tell, so she asked if I would get involved," she says.

As a theatre nurse, Ursula was involved in many of the major incidents over the course of the Troubles.

She was visiting her aunt in the Bogside on Bloody Sunday when soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians during a civil rights march.

"I went in and collected my aunt and I went to the platform when the speakers were going to be on," Ursula says.

"Then the shooting started and I took her back to her flat and, when I looked across the road, I could see the bodies.

"I had to do something about them, so I took a blanket from my aunt and covered the bodies."

Ursula worked alongside Dr Kevin Swords throughout the unfolding tragedy, tending to the injured, putting casualties in ambulances and bringing them to hospital, working through the night.

"But we saw even worse at times - the bombs were worse than the shootings," she says. "Gunshot injuries were cleaner than bomb injuries - bombs pulled people's limbs apart, but a bullet in a leg is in and out. You just learn to live with it.

"It didn't affect me as much as some of the others in the play, as the operating theatre is a place of drama and trauma.

"It hadn't the long-term effect it appears to have had on some of the people taking part now, because they never talked about it.

"For the first couple of months of rehearsing, it was quite traumatic, watching people beginning to tell their story, but it's better now, because it's out in the open."

Ursula is proud of the achievements of the medical staff, who would step up, working through the day and night whenever a major incident took place.

"You might be in until 7am, then you would go and have a rest and, a couple of hours later, you were back in to make sure the 'cold surgery' (routine operations) still took place. You learned new techniques to deal with the type of injuries we were dealing with and we brought a lot of people back to be as good as they were ever going to be.”

But the worst aspect, Ursula says, was having to face families after patients died on the operating table, especially parents of children.

“I had a wee boy one day who had been killed by a goalpost falling on his chest. His mother had agreed to transplant, but when I received him at the operating theatre, the one thing she kept saying was ‘Don’t take his eyes. Don’t take his beautiful blue eyes’.”

Ursula also recalls treating a man who had been in a car bomb and whose legs were coming apart on the operating table.

“That was traumatic in one way, but I’ll never forget that wee boy’s mother.”

Ursula’s story is interlinked with that of Robert Blair, another cast member in First Response and a paramedic who attended the 1993 Greysteel massacre.

“One of his patients died in the ambulance and one died in the operating theatre,” Ursula says.

She says her late husband Leo was always supportive of the work she was doing. “Once I went into the hospital, he would have come back for me, whatever time he was getting out of bed. He had to get the kids ready for school if I wasn’t there and then go to his own job.”

'We never talked about it at home'

Chris Orr (66) was a cameraman for 35 years, working for most of the major broadcasters, and was on contract with UTV for 10 years. He is married to Hilda (66) and has four children, Catherine, David, Kerry and Lisa, and 15 grandchildren.

Cameraman Chris Orr

Chris first got involved with the project at the suggestion of Eamon Baker of the Holywell Trust, who had read his forthcoming autobiography.

“I did take a wee bit of convincing. I’ve spent my life making other people famous by being a cameraman and working behind the scenes and the idea of appearing on stage didn’t grab me too well,” he admits.

“As a freelance cameraman, I worked for all the major broadcasters over 34 years — RTE, Sky, BBC, ITN, Channel 4, all the broadcasters, really. I did 10 years with UTV as a freelance and five of those years covering the Troubles in the north west when things were very bad, from 1988 to 1992. In that time, I covered 59 major explosions with loss of life and 21 murders.”

Probably the worst, he says, was the Coshquin bombing in 1990, when the IRA held civilian Patrick Gillespie’s wife hostage, forced him to drive into an Army checkpoint and detonated the bomb: “That was probably one of the worst things the IRA ever did.”

Chris was the first civilian to arrive at the scene of the bombing, which claimed the lives of Patrick and five soldiers. When he arrived, he was ordered out of the car and asked for ID by a soldier holding a machine gun and whose hands were shaking. After checking Chris’s media pass, the soldier asked to borrow his mobile.

“He pleaded with me in tears. He rang his mum to say he was still alive and that all his mates were dead.”

Chris says, sometimes, he felt that the media were being used by both sides. At one stage, he was the only cameraman operating in the north west. “If you look at my working diaries now, nothing ever happened when I went away on my holidays. That is a bit cynical,” he says.

“Sometimes, I think, if we hadn’t given so much coverage to the Troubles, that it might have ended earlier. But if the media doesn’t tell the story, it runs the risk of happening again. I’d take the view that the story has to be told, whether you like it or not.”

Chris says that, as a news cameraman, he was always working alone, but he enjoyed working as part of a team on other programmes. He and his wife tried to keep their children away from the Troubles at the time.

“We never talked about my work when I came home — they would have been teenagers at that stage. But they’re all coming to see the play. They’ve been very supportive.

“This is what most people who didn’t go through the Troubles don’t realise. There was normal life most days for people in the midst of the atrocities. People went to school, they went shopping and, I suppose, our news pictures put visitors off, but it was maybe not as bad as it looked.”

'Everyone coped in their own way'

Retired fire fighter Jim McCullan (64) served in the greater Belfast area at Chichester Street, Springfield Road and Cadogan fire stations and was awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service. He is married to Kate and has three children, Stephen, Ryan and Rachel, and two grandchildren.

Jim McCullan

When Jim’s wife Kate heard he was planning to take part in the play, she told him: “This is the most unlike-you thing I’ve ever heard of in my life.”

Although retired, he had worked with the Playhouse on emergency planning issues and was asked to give his input into the play as a first responder.

He says: “I went along to one of the workshops and it was really, really worthwhile. It was totally outside my comfort zone from what I would have been used to before.”

During the Troubles, Jim was involved in numerous incidents, from bombs, incendiary devices and riots to house fires and road traffic accidents.

“One thing that does stick in my mind is that I was on duty the night that Bobby Sands died. Kate was eight-and-a-half months pregnant and, when the calls started coming in about Bobby Sands’ death, it seemed like every fire engine was running back and forward.

“It looked as if everything was going to descend into complete and utter chaos.”

In one incident, a milkman and his son on a delivery round died from their injuries when their milk float crashed after being stoned by rioters.

“It was a mad night, running from one incident to another. I was involved in a lot of incidents on Durham Street and Divis Street,” Jim recalls.

“There were buildings being burned and attacks on police. It was just a crazy night.”

But he says some of the incidents that stayed with him the most were those involving the deaths of young children.

“Anything that involves young children is always really difficult to deal with. Death and that sort of violent death just has the ability to strip away people’s dignity completely — it’s a terrible aspect of the job that we had to deal with.

“We had a discussion with the cast about what triggers painful memories and I think for everybody it is slightly different.

“Dealing with the aftermath of road traffic accidents, trying to recover bodies and pieces of bodies, strange things pop out of these things and lodge in your memory, those sort of difficult things, dealing with how people’s dignity is stripped away as a result of that.”

Jim says that, because of the nature of Fire Service work, you make incredibly strong bonds with the people you work with very quickly, having to depend on other people in the midst of an emergency.

“And there’s an incredibly black humour that runs through the job — it’s almost like a coping mechanism. It’s a difficult thing to explain, because for somebody not involved in it, some of it sounds crass and unpleasant and yet, when you’re in the middle of it, it seems to be a way of blowing off tension, blowing off steam.

“It’s a common feature of most emergency services, this vein of dark humour that runs through it and that is probably just a coping mechanism.”

Jim says his parents were worried about his safety when he first joined the Fire Service.

“By the time I got married, my wife knew what my job was and grew along with the job. Nobody was able to do a job like that to any degree without a supportive family.

“I like going to the theatre, but I’m not a particularly demonstrative, or theatrical, sort of person. But to get involved in something like this where you’re expected to express your emotions, it took a bit of work.

“To show feelings, or weakness, was not commonplace in the Fire Service. You were expected to get on with it. Some coped by running, or going to the gym, some coped with religion, some people coped through the bottom of a bottle.

“Everybody had their own way of coping with it.

“Now, the Fire Service are more clued in to looking after people’s mental health, much more than we would have been in the early days of the Troubles.

“I think everybody has their own story to tell. You could walk down any street in Northern Ireland and see someone who’s gone through much more trauma than I have and that is part of the society that we live in.”

Directed by Japanese-American artist Ailin Conant and devised by the cast, individuals who were first at the scene of atrocities during the Troubles, First Response will run at The Playhouse Theatre, Londonderry, from Wednesday, February 26 to Saturday, February 29, before travelling to The Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, on Wednesday, March 4. Tickets are free, but booking is essential. Contact The Playhouse Theatre box office on 028 7126 8027, or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk, or The Riverside Theatre box office on 028 7012 3123, or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk