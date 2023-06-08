Frampton vs Kielty: Festival to host sit-down discussion between comedian and boxer on Northern Ireland

Frampton recently hosted BBC Three's Men in Crisis which looked at the effect of mental health on young men in Northern Ireland (Photo: Liam McBurney)

Patrick Kielty will sit down with Carl Frampton for a one-on-one conversation about Northern Ireland at the end of the month (Photo: Seamus McCracken)

Broadcaster Patrick Kielty is set to sit down with world champion boxer Carl Frampton in what is expected to be a “knockout conversation” on Northern Irish politics, education and identity.

The pair’s sit-down event will close Docs Ireland, a festival dedicated to exploring new and interesting documentaries from across the island which is now in its 5th year, on 23 June in Belfast’s Cineworld.

The festival, which will be screening over 87 films as part of its line up, has said the event will involve both of the men looking through their work “as a prism” in which they discuss their experiences and their viewpoints on their shared homeland.

"We will encounter opinions on mental health, masculinity, the Good Friday Agreement, integrated education, along with their love of sport,” the group behind Docs Ireland said about the chat between the two men.

The conversation between the two comes as both are leading the way in their respective career fields. Last month, Kielty was crowned as the new host of RTE's The Late Late Show taking over the iconic mantle from host Ryan Tubridy, ending months of speculation.

His place in the host chair will mark the first time the show, which has been airing for over 60 years, will have a Northern Irish presenter fronting the programme.

The comedian’s new job also follows a successful run as a documentary host himself, having presented various on themes stemming from his childhood growing up in Co Down including BBC Northern Ireland’s Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union which also featured Frampton.

In the documentary, which marked 100 years since Northern Ireland’s creation, the boxer said he considered leaving Northern Ireland due to Brexit and the fear of potential violence.

"It's changed this massively. We are kind of in no man's land here in Northern Ireland. I don't think we are cared about at all really by the Tory government in power at the minute,” he said when asked by Kielty about the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

"I think we are a bit more of a hindrance than anything.”

The boxer also told the comedian he and his family considered relocating to the Middle East but ultimately changed their minds.

Kielty also presented My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me for BBC Northern Ireland in 2018, which explored his trauma after his father was shot dead in the offices of his County Down building firm by the loyalist paramilitary group, Ulster Freedom Fighters.

Two time world champion Frampton, who retired from professional boxing in April 2021, has also been lending his profile to the documentary world, having just presented his own special broadcast for BBC Three.

Carl Frampton: Men in Crisis, which aired in May, looked at why so many young men in Northern Ireland are fighting poor mental health and what can be done to help them.

The series received acclaim for tackling the difficult subject matter, while many reviewers also pointed out the Tiger’s Bay born sportsman’s “natural charisma” while presenting.

Tickets for ‘Closing Night: Frampton vs Kielty’ are available here.