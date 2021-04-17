Get ready for World Book Night

Now in its tenth year, Aine Toner speaks to Glenn Patterson about the annual celebration of reading campaign on April 23

Says East Belfast author Glenn Patterson: "It's particularly good to be celebrating this year." His book Where Are We Now? is being gifted to community groups and book clubs as part of the campaign created by The Reading Agency and thanks to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Libraries NI and the MAC. His is one of 22 books chosen as part of this year's World Book Night next week.