Glentoran’s historic Vienna Cup win retold for second stage run

Play shows how team of shipyard lads triumphed over top sides just before start of First World War

Some of those who feature in the play (Pic: Gorgeous Photography)

The Glentoran team that won the Vienna Cup in 1914

One Saturday Before The War co-writers Trevor Gill and Sam Robinson

A play telling the story of one of Glentoran’s finest triumphs has returned to the theatre.

Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill’s production, One Saturday Before The War, recounts how, in 1914 and on the eve of the First World War, the east Belfast club beat some of Europe’s top sides to lift the Vienna Cup.

It was the first success for a British football team on European soil.

The play opened to acclaim last year and is back for a second run at the Sanctuary Theatre, Belfast, until August 12.

Mr Robinson said that there was huge demand to bring it back.

“I had never written a stage play before, so this is my first attempt,” he said.

“Alongside Trevor we co-wrote the play, and every night we sold out to such an extent that there was a waiting list for tickets.

“The clamour has been such since then that we’ve had to put this on for a second time.

“Four showings have already sold out and the tickets keep flying.”

The Vienna Cup is recognised as the oldest European trophy in existence today and it was the only Glentoran artefact to survive the Belfast Blitz.

Mr Robinson explained how, in the early 20th century, tournaments were organised by various countries involving British football clubs.

“In 1914, the Austro-Hungarian FA, along with two Vietnamese businessmen, put together a tournament where they would invite the winners of the Scottish Cup, the FA Cup and the Irish Cup, who were Glentoran.

“Probably inadvertently, they believed that the team that won the Irish Cup would be on a par with Celtic and Burnley, the winners of the other cups.

“In reality, they had invited a team of shipyard workers from east Belfast who essentially all lived within four or five streets of each other to tour the continent for the duration of May 1914.

“They played all across Europe, which was an incredible odyssey for them.”

The tournament took the team nearly 3,500 miles across the continent, just two months before the outbreak of war.

“When they arrived back, any sort of joy or celebration that could be had from their success was short-lived because of the war,” Mr Robinson said.

Some players and supporters then went back across the Channel to France to fight.

Mr Robinson had previously authored a book on the story, setting him on a journey that would end with him co-writing the play.

He added: “The president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, arrived in Belfast about three years ago.

“He was at a conference and decided to take in a game of football at the Oval.

“We have the trophy on display at the stadium. He was really invested in the story and said he felt that it deserved a more global platform.

“At that point the chairman phoned me knowing that I was interested in the history of the club. We did not know a lot about the insides of the trip itself.

“He basically suggested that I started digging into the history of the tournament.”

Writer-director Mr Gill has described the play as a boy’s adventure story.

He said: “This is a very poignant, sad and funny story.

“A few months after it happened, some of these lads found themselves fighting on the Western front with the Irish Regiment at battles like the Somme.

“The reason we decided to do it is because it has a big connection with the area that our theatre’s based in.

“It’s an east Belfast story. That was the thing that really attracted us.”

Mr Robinson’s research found that the team had met members of the Habsburg dynasty and German nobility, including someone who was later hanged for attempting to assassinate Adolf Hitler in the Second World War.

His book has also been turned into a BBC documentary, presented by Holly Hamilton.

He thought this would be as popular as his book could ever become, but Mr Gill believed it could be made into a stage play.

“Trevor Gill from the Sanctuary Theatre in Castlereagh Street came upon the book at a local visitors’ centre and thought it would make a fantastic stage play,” Mr Robinson added.

Mr Gill added: “There’s been a lot of hard work in it, a lot of very intense rehearsals and so on.

“At the end of the day, it will be worth it to see hopefully sold-out audiences really enjoying the show.

“We were put in a position where we couldn’t do anything other than bring it back.

“A lot of people were asking us to bring it back, people that hadn’t seen and those that wanted to see it again.”

​Tickets can be purchased from https://www.eastsidearts.net/