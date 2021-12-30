How Ciara Gilmore turned her hobby into a flourishing career: ‘Art was my lifebuoy when I felt that I was sinking’

A life-changing decision for mum-of-two Ciara Gilmore led her to turning her hobby into a flourishing career

Life is busy for Ciara Gilmore as she is a single mother with two children and a menagerie of rescue animals. But that didn’t stop her from chasing her dream as while she had a secure job as an occupational therapist, decided that the stress involved wasn’t worth it and threw caution to the wind by turning her favourite pastime into a career.