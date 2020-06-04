How NI actor Cameron Tharma now finds New York a frightening city in wake of protests at death of George Floyd at hands of police
Former footballer Cameron Tharma tells Ivan Little how the coronavirus pandemic has brought the curtain down on his Broadway dreams and how he hopes to return home to rebuild his stage and film career
By Ivan Little
An aspiring young actor and writer from Holywood, who's a family friend of movie star Jamie Dornan and has had his American theatre dream shattered by the coronavirus pandemic, has talked of the fear and tensions that have gripped New York in the wake of riots and protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.