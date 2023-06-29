‘I always say there are quite nice parts of old ladies and old men’

Two octogenarians are to represent Northern Ireland on the UK-wide stage today

Dorothy and Harry in A Little Something for the Ducks

The British Final Festival of One-Act Plays is taking place today and tomorrow at the MAC in Belfast, with theatre companies from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales hoping their performance will secure the win and the Howard de Walden trophy.

Dorothy Wylie and Harry Montgomery are representing the home nation, and Theatre 3 from Newtownabbey with its production of Jean Lenox Toddie’s A Little Something for the Ducks, directed by Paul Cuming.

“It’s about two people on their own, who come together in a park. They clash and find mutual support in the end; they both find a bit of what they were looking for even if they didn’t realise quite that they were looking for it,” explains Harry, who started acting when he was 18.

Dorothy calls it ‘a lovely little play’ and notes the significance of the colour yellow in costume and the pared-back set.

“There’s comedy in it but also tragedy — one character is quite persuasive,” she says. “Facial expressions are important.”

Each year one of the four competing countries host the festival — and as host nation, Northern Ireland will go first today.

Harry and Dorothy have known each other since university days, so working together on the play is perfect.

“It’s interesting that you’re just playing with and against one person,” says Harry of the two-hander.

“But the fact that I’ve known Dorothy since we were at college helps matters because you know how to adapt to the person and they hopefully know how to adapt to you.

“One always feels, ‘a two-hander, oh dear, it’s an awful lot of lines and an awful lot of things to learn’. But if you’ve been doing it for a while, that memory muscles sort of kick in and helps you to retain the lines. The lines come first and then you can work on the play.

“We tend to work the same way; others like to come to rehearsals to learn their lines, Dorothy and I are of the firm belief of sitting down and learning them and then working on them.

“Noel Coward allegedly, always came and he knew all his lines, he knew the script before he started his rehearsals. Mind you, some of the plays he wrote, of course, so he should have known them anyway.”

Dorothy got the acting bug as a child with her first play in the Brownies almost eight decades ago. She has gone on to win countless awards, including a clean sweep at Best Actress, picking up the award at every festival it entered including the NI One Act Finals earlier this year.

“I used to annoy my sister by putting up a curtain in a little alcove in our house and wanting to put on a show of some sort. I would have been about 10 or 11,” says Dorothy, who studied English, Speech and Drama at Stranmillis College.

“We would have done three-act plays and performed in them, but we also learned the circuit of everything that puts a play on: the lighting, the sound and the set building. It’s lovely to know all that as well than just walking onto a stage. You don’t want to walk into a light, for example.”

She went on to teach at secondary school level and very quickly was responsible for instructing in drama for 11-16-year-olds.

“I enjoyed the plays; I was able to choose plays that I liked too. You could sense which ones the students liked best.”

Dorothy was also a drama lecturer in the College of Business Studies where her students included Kabosh Theatre Artistic Director Paula McFetridge, Rory Conaghan, Monique Kelly and from earlier days at Graymount School, Carol Scanlan.

“It’s lovely to see them going into the profession; we’ve such brilliant talent here… you could name dozens,” says Dorothy, who performed with many local amateur companies like Clarence Players and Drama Circle (which became the Circle Theatre).

Harry has almost 70 years on stage and has also won Best Actor at the NI One Act Finals. His drama companies include Drama Circle, Post Horn Players as well as Theatre 3 and also a time as a professional actor with a company called Youtheatre taking plays around schools in Montreal.

“I started doing gang shows and plays in the church and then going to Stranmillis and getting involved in the drama society,” he explains on his love for acting. “A certain element is showing off, obviously. I think it’s more or less that you can explore different people, different characters from yourself and also bring a certain amount of yourself to the character to put it across.

Dorothy Wylie and Harry Montgomery rehearsing A Little Something for the Ducks

“I prefer acting but I have done directing… but I don’t want to direct now. It’s really frustrating sometimes as a director anyway, because you know what you see in your head or hear in your head and you’re not always getting it. You’ll never get the full, perfect thing you were after. But it’s frustrating; you’re standing at the back of the theatre, ‘What are they doing that for?’ But sometimes it all clicks.

“I directed a play called Stevie which was about Stevie Smith the poetess and Dorothy played Stevie Smith. She was absolutely perfect. She looked the part and she just acted a dream. She had a very big long speech in the second half, which she got through faultlessly.”

On the subject of maturity within their industry, Harry says to look at the Rolling Stones.

“They’re still rolling,” he laughs. “They may not be doing quite as much as they did but there’s Elton John on a five-year farewell tour. If you keep doing it, it helps.

“If you stop for a while and come back, it’s harder to get back into it. And then as well, some people can have mental blocks on the stage, you can blank very easily, we’ve all done it. But some people really find that very off putting and that makes them draw back from it and they tend to give up after that.”

“I always think of Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, they’re well on in their 80s and they’re acting,” says Dorothy.

“Sometimes people look at me and I don’t exactly look my age all the time and they wonder when I say if I’m booking a dentist appointment, ‘No, I’m afraid I have a rehearsal that day.’ They sort of wonder I think. I always say there are quite nice parts of old ladies and old men.

“I love the fact that I was given the chance of playing a real variety of parts. I often have thought if I had gone into profession, which was really a bit frowned on when I was young, I wouldn’t have had half the opportunity.

“You have to earn your living and you just have to take any part, it wasn’t necessarily what you wanted. In amateur theatre, there’s more choice for that, for getting what you really like.”

For more information on British Final Festival of One-Act Plays, see The Mac’s website, themaclive.com. For information on Theatre 3 see their Facebook page