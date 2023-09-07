‘I wanted to leave what had happened behind’: How trauma ultimately inspired NI actor and writer’s play

Actor and playwright Ruairi Conaghan recalls his uncle’s tragic death, the trauma of which, despite his efforts to escape it, would catch up with him and ultimately inspire Lies Where It Falls

Growing up in Magherafelt during what he describes as the “madness of the 1970s and 1980s”, Ruairi Conaghan wanted out.

When Ruairi (56) was eight years of age his uncle Rory Conaghan was murdered by the IRA, leaving the family “deeply scarred”.

In what could be seen as a flight-or-fight response to trauma, Ruairi left Northern Ireland for England in his late teens.

“I think what I wanted to do was get the hell out of Northern Ireland,” Ruairi says.

“That was my thinking: ‘How do I get out of this place?’ When I did achieve that, I felt, well, I can just reinvent myself as a totally new person: I don’t need to be the nephew and the namesake of the judge who was murdered any more, I just need to be me.

“And that kind of was me for 30 years until I fell ill and we realised it was the impact of trauma 40 years later that still lives within me. It lives within everyone in this country; it lives with 4,000 families. It just chose to come out in me 40 years later.”

The Lies Where It Falls flyer

After graduating from Liverpool John Moores University, Ruairi had immersed himself in a variety of roles at the Everyman Theatre and beyond, but he tended to avoid taking on the roles of republican characters. And when he did step into that world, everything changed.

“My uncle Judge Rory Conaghan was one of the first Catholic judges murdered by the IRA, in 1974,” Ruairi says.

“I was eight years of age at the time. I think, like many people who have experienced trauma, through the conflict or childhood trauma, there’s a lot of silence.

“When I left for England, where I lived for years, I never mentioned anything about my family background, and I never mentioned anything about what had happened to us as a family and the impact that it had. I just felt it was something that I wanted to leave behind.

“And I think it possibly would have stayed that way except... I didn’t really ever play republicans, because I felt that it was probably something that I couldn’t really do well because of what had happened to my family. But I was offered the part of Patrick Magee, who was the Brighton bomber, and it was a story about reconciliation.”

Jo Berry was the daughter of one of the people killed in that bomb. She and Patrick became close in terms of talking about reconciliation.

Ruairi Conaghan

“I thought that was a very good project to become a part of, and part of that process was that I had to meet Patrick.”

Whilst conversing with Patrick, Ruairi felt something stirring within him that was entirely unexpected and difficult to define.

“There was something going on in my head, which was almost explosive,” he says.

Soon after that role, Ruairi was offered the part of Player King in the National Theatre’s 2015 production of Hamlet, working alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Ciaran Hinds. He was required to perform a speech about the assassination of King Priam of Troy.

“Whatever happened in my head, I began to see my uncle’s murder in that speech,” he recalls.

“What happened to me then was I felt very ill. I fell very physically ill and then, ultimately, mentally, my head went as well, and I was in a very bad place. And it was only through the love and support of family and the community of theatre that I was kind of brought back from the brink to where I am now.

“And then it just felt right; I just felt I had a story to tell. So that’s what I did: I’ve written this play Lies Where It Falls.”

The creative first put pen to paper for Lies Where It Falls in 2018 when he was living in London. In 2020, he moved back to Northern Ireland with his wife and teenage son.

Then Covid hit, which allowed Ruairi time and space to craft his one-person show.

“The pandemic was, in a way, good for the play, because I suddenly began to feel this was a play I could write as a person who lived here in Northern Ireland,” he says.

“It released me from having to explain everything or define everything.

“The Arts Council was very supportive during that period for me to develop it, and so we did, and then we had an initial run of it last year. We did five shows and, on the basis of that, Jimmy Fay at the Lyric Theatre invited me to perform it again.”

Lies Where It Falls resonated with the audience in a way that took Ruairi by surprise: “What did happen was people started to tell me their own stories, whether that was face to face with me after the show or [by contacting] me on social media.

“At first, I was slightly thrown by that. And then I realised that this is what’s going to happen and so I embraced it. It felt special that they felt comfortable to tell me their stories, because I’m sure they were living with years of silence.”

The actor and producer admits he has “gallows humour”, which goes down well with the Northern Ireland audience, he says. It was important to Ruairi that weighty issues such as trauma and loss were handled in a way that entertains, and that a message of hope prevails.

Ruairi Conaghan

He admires Patrick Kielty for the way in which he has spoken about his own experience of the Troubles and its impact on him.

“It’s only really recently that Paddy has started to reveal the impact of that trauma.

“And he’s got a platform to do that — a much bigger platform than I have — and I think he does that beautifully.

“I think, in doing what he has done, it paves the way for people like me to have the confidence to tell this story, and to tell this story in a way that’s not like the [way] politicians tell this story, [but rather] in the way that we as artists tell it.

“I’m a man in my fifties, so I was brought up through that whole initial madness of the 1970s and 1980s — we knew nothing else. And that I think has left a generation of people with a lot of trauma.

“Sometimes that needs to get out, and the best way of getting it out is for people to tell the stories, to talk about it. So that’s why I’m so deeply satisfied with the impact the initial run had in terms of people telling me their stories.”

Lies Where It Falls (Fresh and Wells Productions) runs from September 29 to October 1 at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast. Tickets from £15 via lyrictheatre.co.uk