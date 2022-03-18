Identical twins from Armagh land starring roles in musical adaptation of Disney’s The Parent Trap

Sisters (11) cast in new stage show based on Disney’s The Parent Trap

Over the moon: Kyla and Nicole Fox (front row), with Emme and Eden Patrick and Sienna and Savannah Robinson

A set of identical 11-year-old twins from Co Armagh have spoken of their excitement and surprise after landing roles in the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Disney’s The Parent Trap.

Stage show Identical is based on the novel by Erich Kastner, which inspired films starring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

After a casting search lasting several years and which was delayed by the pandemic, three sets of young sisters were chosen to play characters Lottie and Lisa, including Portadown siblings Kyla and Nicole Fox.

They will share the roles with two sets of English twins, Emme and Eden Patrick, and Sienna and Savannah Robinson.

The musical will follow the original story of twin girls separated at birth but reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later, who then attempt to reconcile their divorced parents by swapping identities.

Award-winning director Sir Trevor Nunn, responsible for Les Miserables and Cats, and Kenny Wax, who produced Six The Musical and The Play That Goes Wrong, are adapting the show, which opens in July.

The identical singing twins, who are represented by local agency Rising Talent, told the Belfast Telegraph they couldn’t wait to get started with rehearsals.

Kyla, who plays guitar, said: “We’re just so excited about it all. It’s going to be nerve-racking being up on stage in front of all those people, but it’s going to be great fun as well.

“We’re so pleased that we’re going to be working with such incredible people too. We still can’t quite believe it.”

Pianist Nicole said she’d been surprised to learn that they’d landed the roles, particularly given the standard of competition during the talent search.

“We’ve met the other sets of twins and they’re lovely,” she said.

“We’ve been presented with this amazing opportunity, and I know we’ll be a little bit nervous, but it will also help build our confidence.”

The girls, who attend Portadown Integrated Primary, enjoyed a previous taste of fame.

Both appeared in the ITV crime drama Marcella, and a Power NI advertising campaign, and they hit the headlines during lockdown when they each wrote and performed a song. They went viral after mum Paula shared the video online.

She said: “My husband Gavin and I have always known the girls were talented, but there were so many young girls in for this show and the casting process took a long time, so when we found out they’d got the roles, we were very shocked.

“When Rising Talent told us about the show, the girls sent in audition tapes. But then Covid hit and the show was cancelled for two years.

“We were contacted about it again in January this year and the girls did a Zoom audition. Then we had to go to London for face-to-face auditions.

“We’ve known for a few weeks now but couldn’t say anything, which was hard. We’re so proud of them, and so is their younger sister Abbie. We’re all incredibly excited about it. It’s such a massive opportunity.”

Wax said of the show: “Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and the healing of a family which has been fractured.

“The narrative offers a powerful message for the world right now, and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that Identical will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation, providing that we can consistently cast incredibly talented identical twins.”

The music and lyrics have been arranged by writers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, who were behind award-winning National Theatre hit Honk!, and Mary Poppins.

They said: “It’s been a delight to adapt Erich Kastner’s hauntingly beautiful and timeless tale of two identical twins separated as babies, and their wily determination to stitch their family back together.

“It’s a story packed with wonderful humour and characters, which makes it a great canvas to become a musical and retell for a 21st century audience.”

Identical runs at Nottingham Playhouse from July 26 until August 14 then at Salford’s The Lowry from August 19 to September 3.