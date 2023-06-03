‘I’m massively focusing on the celebration of mothers’

Diona Doherty on what audiences can expect from her second solo comedy play, her writing success, and new baby news.

Diona Doherty’s hugely successful original play, Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, goes on a UK-wide tour next month, starting in southeast England and finishing in Ayr in late August.

The creative and her husband, comedian Sean Hegarty, have written and produced a Christmas show, Elf In Belfast, which will show at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, later in the year. It’s an exciting week for the couple as they await the arrival of their second child together — they already have a daughter, Winter, who is two.

Diona’s second solo comedy play The Hen Do tours Northern Ireland from September to October and it’s billed to be a laugh-out-loud night that sees the return of much-loved characters.

“The first one, Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, was hugely successful last year and played to 11,000 people around the north, including a sell-out week in the Opera House,” Diona says.

“So due to the success of that, the production company wanted another show and I’ve written The Hen Do.

“One of the characters from Bridesmaids stars in The Hen Do — my character Becky.

“Becky, her mum and her little sister are in Ibiza celebrating her hen do ahead of her wedding, and they get up to all sorts of silliness out there. They end up accidentally on the Banged Up Abroad TV show, and in almost every scene one of Becky’s ex-boyfriends pops up, despite the fact that they’re in Ibiza.”

Diona Doherty

When writing The Hen Do, Diona drew on her own life experiences.

“That’s the thing with my first comedy play — because it did so well last year and I just felt like a lot of people had mentioned to me that it was great to see these working-class women on stage, just being funny in a way that unapologetically we are here, by being self-deprecating and just being quite eccentric.

“I just felt like I was writing about what I knew. I was writing about how me and my friends speak to each other and sort of silliness that we get involved in. I’m in my 30s at this stage and I’ve been on plenty of hen dos and I hope to have captured that within this show with the sort of crazy shenanigans that happens on a hen do.”

One of the expectant mum’s aims for the play is that it pays tribute to other mothers.

“With the first show, I very much wanted to emphasise female friendship,” Diona says.

“With The Hen Do, I’m massively focusing on the celebration of mothers, as a mum myself.

“I’m very close to my mother, I sort of wanted this play to be like a homage to mothers and everything that they do and sacrifice for their children. So Becky is on her hen do with her mum and her little sister, and they end up using this as an opportunity to really celebrate their mum.

“To be able to write for women in comedy, and to be having it produced in the main stage in the Opera House is such an honour and doesn’t happen that often for writers so early in their writing career like myself. It’s honestly so, so exciting.”

Diona Doherty on The Blame Game set

The writer says audience members don’t have to have seen Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland in order to appreciate The Hen Do as it can stand alone.

“I just hope that this year that The Hen Do is as widely enjoyed as the first show was last year,” Diona adds.

“Anyone who has been to Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland will know that it was just like a really big night out with loads of class music and a perfect show for a group of girls to go to together,” Diona says.

“And that’s the same aim with The Hen Do; it’s definitely it’s a big girls’ night out show. It’s a sort of show you go with a group of mates and have a few drinks and not only enjoy the comedy content, but the music in it and treat it like a get-together.”

Prior to focusing on writing, Diona enjoyed acting and comedy success. Credits include Soft Border Patrol, Give My Head Peace, and Dry Your Eyes.

Diona Doherty starring in Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland

She says she has dabbled on and off with writing over the years and can’t help but wonder if she should have put pen to paper sooner.

“I’ve been an actor for years and that sort of led me to go on a comedy route, which led me to do stand-up comedy and really sort of properly writing just pre-Covid,” Diona says.

“During Covid then I used that as an opportunity to write three or four different plays. My husband and I started my own production company called Cheesy Grin Productions and we’ve been producing a Christmas show for adults in the Opera House last year and this year coming up as well. It’s an adult comedy and it’s called Elf in Belfast, that will be on for four weeks this Christmas.

“Writing is something that’s only happened in the past few years, three or four years, but it has been something that has been taken off quite quickly for me, so I feel like I sort of should have started earlier. It’s gone quite well, but fingers crossed. Everything I’ve been able to produce so far seems to have been enjoyed by audiences, so long may that continue.”

The artist also has her own podcast Remember When…? With Diona Doherty. She welcomes a new guest each week to discuss a moment from pop culture history. Previous points of discussion range from illegal raves with BPerfect’s Brendan McDowell and Ciara Decarteret, to bad haircuts with Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney.

“I have my podcast as well which sort of seems to be growing by the weekend,” Diona says.

“I will be back on The Blame Game this autumn as well. So from Halloween to Christmas, we will be back on TV doing that. And of course, I’m having a baby soon.”

The Hen Do begins its Northern Ireland tour on September 26 and runs until October 14, with showings in Armagh, Ballymena, Cookstown, Omagh, Derry, Coleraine, Belfast and Enniskillen. For more from Diona, see @dionadohertycomedy on Instagram