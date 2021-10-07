Irish muse: artist’s portrait of his lover goes on display

Captivating: ‘Quiet’, the painting of Kathleen Newton by Jacques Tissot in the garden of his house in London

A striking portrait by French artist, James (Jacques) Joseph Tissot featuring his Irish lover and inspiration is now on display in the Ulster Museum.

The painting from the estate of Dr John Newton is part of Tissot’s Mysterious Irish Muse: New Acquisitions exhibition.

Quiet’s subject, Kathleen Newton, was the inspiration for some of Tissot’s most famous paintings and he frequently celebrated her Irish ancestry, titling one painting Mavoureen (Irish for ‘my beloved’) and another La Belle Irlandaise (the beautiful Irish girl).

Born in Agra, India, to Irish parents, Kathleen Newton’s story involves an arranged marriage, seduction, single motherhood and life in London as both mistress and muse of Tissot (1836-1902).

In this portrait, Kathleen is depicted as an elegant young woman, looking up at us from her book with an air of self-confidence and independence. Seated with her niece in the sunlit garden of Tissot’s house in St John’s Wood, London, she engages the viewer directly with her gaze.

The acquisition of Quiet significantly strengthens the Ulster Museum’s collection of major 19th century European paintings.

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, said: “It is always a cause for celebration when new works of art enter our collection as it is vitally important for art galleries and museums to continue to collect.

"New acquisitions keep our collections alive and encourage us to look at familiar work with fresh eyes. We look forward to welcoming the public to view Tissot’s Quiet on display at Ulster Museum. It’s a magnificent piece of art that captures the character of an interesting Irish woman and is sure to captivate viewers.”

Quiet is displayed alongside paintings and drawings by Rossetti, Lavery and Orpen in which women appear as artist’s muse, society beauty or as young women living a more fragile existence on the margins of conventional society.

To pre-book a visit to Tissot’s Mysterious Irish Muse: New Acquisitions exhibition, visit nmni.com. Admission is free.