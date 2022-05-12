‘It was a complete whirlwind’: Co Antrim soprano Emma Morwood on switching from school run to star as Iris Robinson in DUP opera
Soprano Emma Morwood was happy to step in at short notice for a colleague in the lead role of Iris Robinson in Abomination: a DUP Opera but there’s more to the music maven than meets the eye, as Ivan Little discovers
Ivan Little
Co Antrim-born singer Emma Morwood has been marvelling about how an ‘ordinary’ Monday started with her leaving her children to school near Edinburgh and unexpectedly ended with her receiving a standing ovation on the stage of Ireland’s most famous theatre after she played the role of former DUP politician Iris Robinson in an opera for the first time.