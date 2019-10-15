Japanese light show signals start of Belfast Arts Festival

Belfast Festival kicks off in breathtaking style with a UK and Ireland premiere by Japanese artist Hiroaki Umeda, with his mesmerising choreography, music and digital projection show, Median at The MAC

As a partner in the Japan-UK Season of Culture, the festival - which runs until November 3 - kicks off with Japanese artist Hiroaki Umeda's mesmerising choreography, music and digital projection show, Median at The MAC today and tomorrow.

Festival Director Richard Wakely (right) said: "Median sums up everything we in the western world admire in Japanese culture. Hiroaki's work fuses the very latest in digital technology in light, lasers and sound and his choreography marks out the incredible precision and accuracy we associate with Japan's monochrome clean lines and zen-like calm."

Week two highlights include two sold out concerts by Glen Hansard, Irish theatre fresh from Edinburgh and Dublin theatre festivals, a pop-up restaurant drama in the Cathedral Quarter and three major international dance performances on October 25 and 26.

They include French arts collective (LA)HORDE, bringing the electrifying To Da Bone to the Grand Opera House, following their appearance at Glastonbury and featuring in Christine and the Queens' Girlfriend video.

For full programme information visit www.belfastinternationalartsfestival.co.uk