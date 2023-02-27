John Hewitt: Event to mark anniversary of poet being given Freedom of Belfast

A special event is to take place later this week to mark the 40th anniversary of John Hewitt being awarded the Freedom of the City of Belfast.

Hewitt is one of Northern Ireland’s most celebrated poets and was appointed the first writer-in-residence at Queen's University in 1976.

The event at Belfast City Hall on Thursday is in association with the John Hewitt Society and speakers include the poet Michael Longley, historian Dr Connal Parr and SDLP councillor Donal Lyons.

His life and work is celebrated each year through the annual John Hewitt International Summer School and he also has a pub in Belfast named in his honour.

Born in Belfast in 1907, he worked for many years for what is now Belfast City Council in the Belfast Museum and Art Gallery. Hewitt was also an art historian and political activist, describing himself as a "man of the left".

He began writing poetry during his time at Methodist College in the 1920s and had his work first published in the early 1940s. Following this, he moved to Coventry in 1957 before returning home 15 years later.

He was awarded the Freedom of the City of Belfast in 1983 and was also was given honorary doctorates from the University of Ulster and Queen's University. He passed away in June 1987.

Mr Lyons said: “John Hewitt is a fascinating figure, one of the great northern poets who had a broad and engaged intellectual curiosity.

"When you look at his work and life, it tells you so much about Belfast's history and ideas of identity. While there's a gentleness in Hewitt’s writing, there’s also a strength of conviction that shines through and he was never afraid to state clearly what he thought.

"Hewitt placed himself firmly in the dissenting tradition, describing himself as a man of the left and had a lifetime involvement in a variety of groups within the labour movement.

"He had an ethical, secular, international framework which he then drew upon to develop his concept of regionalism.

"It was during the Second World War that he developed a lasting connection with the Glens of Antrim, and while he had this sense of the long arc of history, he resisted slipping into sentimentalism or nostalgia. Instead, he used his poems to challenge ideas of identity, tradition and assumption."

Mr Lyons added that Hewitt was never afraid of controversy and was one of the few public figures who lent his support to the European Court of Human Rights case which successfully challenged the criminalisation of homosexuality.

"Hewitt, by then in his 70s said that he had 'resolved not to grow neutral, growing old'," Mr Lyons added.

Tickets for the event are free, but numbers are limited. They are available through Eventbrite or by contacting the John Hewitt Society.