Leading global intellectual Noam Chomsky to speak at Belfast Imagine event

American media scholar Noam Chomksy will be among key speakers in a political brainstorming convention in Belfast this week.

The ideas and politics festival, Imagine, is themed ‘Brain Food: A Feast of Ideas for A Better World’.

With 130 in-person and online events, a diverse program of events includes speakers, artists, workshops, theatre and poetry, all aiming to promote healthy and topical discussion.

Known as the ‘father of modern linguistics’, Noam Chomsky is just as famous for his political analysis.

With 150 books written on everything from war and politics, to linguistics and the mass media, Chomsky is a Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona, and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science.

He will be quizzed in an online feature by Belfast journalist Alan Meban, on Saturday. There, they will discuss threats to modern democracy and progressive politics.

Other key speakers include The End of History author Francis Fukuyama, another US based political scientist; environmentalist Jonathon Porritt, Belfast poet Meabh McGuckian; political activist George Monbiot, satirist Oliver Callan, artist Colin Davidson and journalist Sally Hayden.

BBC NI’s Evening Extra host, William Crawley, will be hosting a ‘Poetry and Politics’ special in which representatives from the main political parties will recite their favourite poems at the Crescent Arts Centre.

Readers will include UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl and SDLP MP Claire Hanna. The poetry recital will be followed by a discussion on how the arts impact modern Northern Irish society.

Carrying on with this theme is Owen McCafferty, and his new play, Agreement. It will premiere at the Lyric Theatre on March 25. The play examines the key historical moment of the Good Friday Agreement, right before the upcoming 25th anniversary this April.

Other shows will include Five Days by Joe Nawaz, showing from Monday to Wednesday, and Reunion by Julie Dutkiewicz and Kabosh Theatre, premiering on Wednesday.

Musicians taking part in Imagine will include Australian song writer Robert Foster and John Otway. A talk by Paul Gormon will discuss the rise and fall of the music press.

Comedic takes will be represented by Tiff Stevenson and Fin Taylor, with poets such as Claire Pollard, Henry Normal and Luke Wright also taking the stage.

Festival director and founder of Imagine, Peter O’Neill, said he hopes it will “put the fun into politics”.

Mr O’Neill said: “This year’s programme is jam-packed with a diverse range of events that will cater to a variety of tastes.

“Our events will nourish the mind and provide food for thought in this volatile world. We aim to put the fun into politics with lots of humour, performance and discussion, so please join us for this feast of ideas.”

Events are due to take place both online and in venues across Belfast, running to March 26. More information and tickets can be found at imaginebelfast.com