Liam Neeson attends performance of Northern Irish play in New York

Liam Neeson (back row) with the cast of Good Vibrations in New York. Photo: Irish Arts Center

Acting legend Liam Neeson attended a performance of a Northern Irish musical in New York on Wednesday.

The Ballymena man attended a showing of Good Vibrations, a play about punk rock in 1970s Belfast, at the Irish Arts Centre.

On Twitter, the Irish Arts Centre said: “The Good Vibrations team had a very special guest in the house last night.

“Thank you, Liam Neeson, for coming out to see this show and for supporting this amazing cast and crew.”

Based on the iconic 2012 film Good Vibrations, the play follows the story of Terri Hooley, a free-thinking music lover in 1970s Belfast.

Mr Hooley was a well-known figure in the punk scene of the city at the time, and is known for founding the Good Vibrations record store and label.

The film was nominated for a BAFTA and written by Glenn Patterson and Colin Carberry.

The new musical features performances of Northern Irish punk classics like The Undertones’ Teenage Kicks and Stiff Little Fingers’ Alternative Ulster.

The play was performed on the Grand Opera House Stage from May 9 to May 20 in Belfast before moving to New York.