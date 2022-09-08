‘Life in the tough cul de sacs of Bangor’: NI writer Colin Bateman teases memoir

Northern Ireland writer Colin Bateman has revealed that his new book will focus on his early life in “the tough cul de sacs of Bangor”.

First making his mark with the novel Divorcing Jack (1995), which was later made into a film starring David Thewlis as reporter Dan Starkey, Bateman has also enjoyed success as a screenwriter.

This included The Journey in 2016, a fictionalised account of the relationship between the late Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness.

His new book, Thunder and Lighting: A memoir of life on the tough streets (Cul De Sacs) of Bangor, is released on September 20.

In the run up to the release, he commented on Twitter that he had even managed to secure a “nice cover quote from (a) rising actor,” none other than Liam Neeson.

Giving his seal of approval, the Taken star said: “I couldn’t put it down...such truth and deceptive simplicity, and always with a smattering of good oul’ Ulster humour!”

A synopsis of the novel explains that while 10 miles away from the seaside town of Bangor “the paramilitaries were blowing Belfast apart,” Bateman’s story was “through the rather soft side of life in a town which lacked tough streets but boasted many cul-de-sacs”.

Inspired by All the President’s Men and the Odessa File to become “a crusading journalist,” he joined his local paper aged 17.

Instead of bringing down presidents and finding Nazis, he found himself being hunted down by the Kilcooley Strollers, “a dance group with an axe to grind”.

He also reveals how the occasional bomb scare was a chance to profiteer, and his father “became a paramilitary by accident”.