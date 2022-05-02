Light up: People create large-scale artwork at Belfast landmark

Creative: People came together at the weekend at Giant’s Ring Belfast for the first Northern Ireland event for Green Space Dark Skies

Gathering at dusk on Saturday 30 April hundreds of participants aka Lumenators, from all walks of life, came together at Giant's Ring Belfast for the first Northern Ireland event for Green Space Dark Skies.

Hundreds of people helped to create a large-scale artwork at a Belfast landmark as part of a UK-wide celebration of creativity.

Carrying a low impact ‘Geolight’ onto the Giant’s Ring, participants — known as ‘Lumenators’ — created three simple patterns in the landscape: a spiral, a wheel and a heart.

There was no live audience and the exact location was kept secret to protect the landscape. The creative adventure was filmed and will be available to view for free on the Green Space Dark Skies website.

Lumenators were also joined by choirs, movers and drummers.

The creative team included composer and choir director Katie Richardson, who worked with a mass choir featuring participants from local community choirs from the Greater Belfast area.

The choir premiered a new piece of music written and composed by Katie called: “Darkness Before the Dawn.”

Movement director Fleur Mellor worked with community groups to animate the space with a series of movement pieces to help reveal the beauty of the natural space.