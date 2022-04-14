Marie Jones’ award-winning play Stones In His Pockets returns home to Belfast as 25th-anniversary ‘reimagined’ production

Playwright Marie Jones with son Matthew McElhinney, who is directing her award-winning play Stones In His Pockets in a new production at the Lyric Theatre (Credit : Stephen Hamilton)

One of Northern Ireland’s most successful and multi-award-winning plays is to return home to Belfast, where it premiered, for its 25th anniversary run.

Stones In His Pockets, written by Marie Jones, debuted at the West Belfast Festival in 1996 before moving to the Lyric Theatre in 1999. That same year it toured Ireland, ran at the Edinburgh Festival and was then staged at London’s Tricycle Theatre (now the Kiln Theatre).

Jones’ two-hander tragicomedy about Hollywood coming to Ireland was originally directed by her actor husband, Ian McElhinney, who can currently be seen playing Granda Joe in Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls. In its early Lyric Theatre run, it starred Game Of Thrones and Holding actor Conleth Hill and Sean Campion as Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn respectively.

The 25th-anniversary production, which will return to the Lyric Theatre from June 7 to July 3, will be directed by Jones’ and McElhinney’s son Matthew McElhinney. The Barn Theatre play, which premiered in Cirencester last summer, will see Shaun Blaney and Gerard McCabe reprise the roles of Jake and Charlie.

Set in rural Ireland, Stones In His Pockets follows a small village that is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster.

Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie and Jake, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality.

The play became a massive worldwide hit when it first staged, going on to have a successful run on Broadway following its Lyric Theatre and West End runs.

It won numerous awards, including both the Olivier and Evening Standard awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

Speaking about the homecoming of Stones In His Pockets, playwright Marie Jones said: “Almost 25 years ago, when this play opened at the Lyric Theatre, little did we know the amazing journey that was ahead... from London to Broadway, Olivier Awards, Tony nominations, translated and performed in 38 languages and still playing around the world. But coming home, for me, is just the best."

Matthew McElhinney said he was excited about bringing his mum’s play back to Belfast.

“After conquering the world 25 years ago, it is my privilege to work with the exciting team at The Barn Theatre to bring the phenomenal smash hit Stones In His Pockets back to the nest,” he said.

“What happens when the stars become the extras and the extras become the stars? Find out at the Lyric Theatre Belfast — resurrected, reclaimed and reimagined.

“This is Stones like you have never seen it before. Welcome home.”

The creative team behind the production includes design by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Fleur Mellor, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith, AV design by Benjamin Collins and Alex Tabrizi and costume supervision by Denise Cleal.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk