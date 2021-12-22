New audience will tune in to The McCooeys as radio classic becomes a stage show

Grand Opera House revival coincides with Branagh’s nod to writer Tomelty in film Belfast

The granddaughter of Portaferry actor and playwright Joseph Tomelty has spoken of her pride at recognition of his work in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast.

He is portrayed as an actor in a theatrical performance of A Christmas Carol watched by a wide-eyed young Branagh (Jude Hill) and his family.

Tomelty, as Marley’s ghost in the stage show Branagh recalls seeing as a boy and which had a huge impact on his choice of career, is portrayed by the late John Sessions in his final role.

Hannah Carnegie has followed in the footsteps of her grandfather and mother, critically-acclaimed actress Roma Tomelty, who died in 2020.

Through her work with Centre Stage Theatre Company Carnegie has been keeping their legacy alive, having just staged a Christmas play written by her mum and gearing up to revive her grandfather’s radio classic The McCooeys for the theatre.

She said: “Kenneth has always been vocal about grandpa’s influence on him when he was young, which is wonderful because sometimes local playwrights pre-1969 are forgotten about.

“My grandpa did a lot of work with the Abbey Theatre, and some of his material was considered so controversial it couldn’t be shown in Northern Ireland.

“He was certainly a man who made his mark and to have someone as high-profile as Kenneth Branagh recognise him by putting him on the big screen was very touching.

“I was there at the Waterfront Hall to watch Belfast and it was lovely recognition of grandpa for all the family to see.”

The McCooeys ran every Saturday night from 1949-55.

Thousands of listeners tuned in to hear the antics of the working-class Belfast family, their neighbours and friends.

Earlier this year Centre Stage brought The McCooeys back to life with an online production.

The McCooeys production poster featuring three generations of the Tomelty acting dynasty — Joseph, Roma and Hannah

Initially it was streamed live for care and residential homes as a reading of scripts similar to how it would have aired in its heyday.

It was then staged as an online ticketed show for the public, drawing in a new audience. The feedback was so positive the company decided to do it on a stage and was offered the opportunity to be the first production in the newly refurbished Grand Opera House Studio.

“When I was younger and coming out of drama school, I didn’t want people to think I was riding on the coattails of my grandpa or mum,” said Carnegie.

“But now it’s really nice to be rediscovering that legacy. Given everything that has happened, with the loss of mum last year, I feel really proud to be carrying that legacy on.

“After losing mum so early on in lockdown, we weren’t able to have a wake or a normal funeral. It was such a difficult time. And, of course, we all thought that it (the pandemic) was only going to last for six weeks.

“I have definitely found some comfort, hope and positivity in being able to do mum and grandpa’s work. I’ve just finished a Christmas show written by mum, Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure.

“We had to cancel last year’s show, so this is the first one we’ve done without her.”

Carnegie, who plays Sally in The McCooeys, is joined by father Colin as the announcer; Dan Gordon as Granda; Carol Moore as Maggie; Patrick McBrearty as Bobby Greer; Christina Nelson as Aunt Sarah, and Mary Moulds as Henrietta Toosel. Audiences will be transported back to The McCooeys’ original radio studio setting and watch as the actors recreate that era.

“I think the show still appeals to this day because of its charm,” added Carnegie.

“Whether it’s 1949 radio or 2021 stage, it’s a story of a working-class family going through the same things as we are now.

“It’s charming because it harks back to simpler times.”

The McCooeys Live will take to the Grand Opera House Studio stage from February 16-February 26, 2022. Tickets from £11.75. For further information and to book, visit: https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/