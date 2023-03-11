New musical follows roles John and Pat Hume played in helping bring peace
A new musical, Beyond Belief, not only follows the roles John and Pat Hume played in helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland, but also tells their love story, writes Kathy Donaghy
Kathy DonaghyIndependent.ie
A new musical commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month will honour the lives of John and Pat Hume in their home city of Derry, bringing their love story and what they endured to life once again.