New performing arts studio for disabled artists opens in Belfast as showcase festival celebrates 10th year

The Ledger Studio is named after Chris Ledger, the late chief executive of University of Atypical. She worked tirelessly in her career to champion disabled arts and culture, bringing it into the mainstream.

Now her memory has been memorialised in this new studio, which provides accessible space for deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists.

It will be one of the venues used in the 10th Bounce Arts festival, the only festival solely dedicated to showcasing art created by people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Paula Clarke is a deaf artist whose work will be brought to life on Saturday with the Blue Chevy Ensemble.

“I have so many memories of my old friend who recently passed away. She was an amazing artist, she was an expert in her field. She offered me so much advice and also to other deaf community and other disabled artists over the years,” she explained.

"This new studio, we're going to be the first performance to launch Bounce festival, it gives me goosebumps, I'm so appreciative of the opportunity.

"Inclusivity is really important to be cause I'm deaf and I'm a performer and artist, I have been for many years and I feel there are barriers there. I think it's great to have this space to work with people with disabilities, neurodiversity and different backgrounds and it's great to have this inclusive environment that's broken down barriers.”

It is some positive news for the creative scene in Belfast following the devastating Cathedral Quarter fire that robbed small business owners of their livelihoods and has led to dozens demonstrating to call for better support for the artists in the city.