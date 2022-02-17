New Tigers Bay theatre project setting the stage for the next Kenneth Branagh

There’s a wealth of talent in north Belfast — we just have to tap into it, says playwright

A new theatrical project is to be launched in the north Belfast community where record-breaking Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh was born and spent his early years.

The two-year residency, hosted by the theatre company Green Shoot Productions, is designed to give the Tigers Bay and Mountcollyer areas a platform.

Green Shoot will produce two new plays, The Half Moon by Alice Malseed, which will run at The MAC before going on tour this March and April, and a play written by Rathcoole man Gary Mitchell and featuring contributions from the north Belfast community, scheduled for 2023.

There will also be an intensive programme of free theatre skills workshops, one-to-one mentoring on subjects such as set design and directing, a series of theatre visits for local residents and the publication of a book of social history, written by members of the community.

Green Shoot artistic director and local playwright Martin Lynch said he believed working-class communities often lost out when it came to the arts, and he wanted to give people in lower north Belfast a voice.

He hopes the acting workshops might tap into the community’s raw talent and produce another actor and director like Branagh, whose semi-autobiographical film Belfast is up for seven Academy Awards.

“Over the last 30 years, all live arts events, apart from cinema, have been mainly attended by middle-class people who earn a certain income,” Mr Lynch said.

“Quite often, society is run by the educated middle class, and working-class communities tend to be left out and overlooked.

“My life has been spent trying to give the working class a voice through theatre and arts, a voice they wouldn’t normally have, and to get people into theatres.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt there is a wealth of undiscovered talent in areas like Tigers Bay, where the likes of Branagh, Carl Frampton and the writer Sam McAughtry were born. Maybe we will find the next Ken Branagh.”

Playwright Martin Lynch

Mr Lynch said Malseed’s play focused on women from the Tigers Bay area, while Mitchell’s remit was to write a piece based on the concerns and interests of the local community.

The latter production will feature a cast of between 40 and 50 members of the local community, all of whom will have been trained in acting beforehand.

Mr Lynch said: “What I’ve found from doing similar projects in Turf Lodge and Short Strand is that the talent is there, but people coming off the streets don’t have the skills.

“They need to be trained to stand still, for example, instead of moving about, or to project their voices.

“But every community has its hidden talent, and I’m very excited about what we might find. If we discover the next Kenneth Branagh, I’ll be thrilled.”

Mr Lynch said he had met with women’s groups, youth organisations and former paramilitary prisoners, and that the general reaction to the project had been positive so far.

To mark the beginning of the residency, there will be an event launch on Saturday at the MacRory Hall, Duncairn Gardens, featuring comedian Tim McGarry, dockland poet John Campbell and storytelling by Mr Lynch about north Belfast characters such as Buck Alec Robinson.

There will also be a panel discussion led by two of the creators of Give My Head Peace, Mr McGarry and Michael McDowell, as well as the actor and comedian Diona Doherty. They will talk about the issues around writing and performing in a show about the sectarian divide.

May McFettridge and local band The Rogues will round off the evening.

Mr Lynch, whose plays include Chronicles of Long Kesh and the recent hit In the Name of the Son, co-written with Richard O’Rawe, said: “I want our people to be more involved in the arts, and when I say, ‘Our people’, I don’t mean Catholic or Protestant. I mean people from working-class communities.

“If Mountcollyer can give us someone like Branagh, then who else is out there?”