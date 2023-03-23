NI actors stepping into shoes of Good Friday Agreement negotiators for Lyric production

Some of NI’s best-known actors are stepping into the shoes of the politicians at the centre of the Good Friday Agreement for a major new production which marks its 25th anniversary, writes Stephanie Bell

(From left) Rufus Wright, Owen McCafferty, Andrea Irvine, Patrick O'Kane, Richard Croxford, Ronan Leahy, Dan Gordon and Packy Lee

