NI actors stepping into shoes of Good Friday Agreement negotiators for Lyric production
Some of NI’s best-known actors are stepping into the shoes of the politicians at the centre of the Good Friday Agreement for a major new production which marks its 25th anniversary, writes Stephanie Bell
Stephanie BellBelfast Telegraph
Agreement, written by Belfast playwright Owen McCafferty, will premiere at the Lyric Theatre from March 25 for a four-week run, marking the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s historic peace deal.