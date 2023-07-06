NI magician and Blue Peter presenter announces new live show

TikTok sensation and Blue Peter presenter Joel M will be bringing five live shows to venues across Northern Ireland.

As well as being the 41st presenter of Blue Peter, Bangor-born Joel now has an online following of 20+ million across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram,

The show, named Impossible, will be kick off in Armagh’s Marketplace Theatre on November 2. Joel will then go on to perform in the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on November 3, and The Mac in Belfast on November 18.

From there, he will head to the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle for a November 24 show. He will finish off his spate of live shows in his hometown of Bangor, playing the Court House on November 25.

Combining illusions, mind-bending mentalism, and a captivating stage presence, JOEL M pushes the boundaries of what is possible, "Impossible" aims to bring an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

He said: "I'm beyond proud of this show, and so excited to share it."

"The show is the culmination of years of dedication and passion, and I can't wait to share it with you. Get ready to witness the impossible, as reality bends before your eyes!"

"Impossible" will be Joel's first headline show. He hopes to tour the show around the UK in the following months, starting with his home in Northern Ireland.

Tickets for "Impossible" are on sale from tomorrow (Friday, July 7) and can be purchased through venue box office sites and www.shine.net.