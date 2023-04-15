NI stars on the issue of badly behaved audience members: ‘One woman urinated in the theatre aisle and I’ve had to hire bouncers’

UK theatres are calling the police to tackle rowdy audience members, with the scale of the problem attributed to post-pandemic bad behaviour. Northern Ireland stars and performers reveal what it’s been like for them.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: In this image released on March 20, 2023, Melody Thornton of "The Bodyguard" performs on stage during The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals. The show will air in Spring on BBC One. At the AO Arena on February 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for The National Lottery) — © Getty Images for The National Lo

When riot police stormed a Manchester theatre, disrupting what should have been an enjoyable night for the audience to tackle scenes described as “chaos” in the stalls — all ironically on Good Friday — anyone could have been forgiven for thinking a major incident had been taken place.

In fact, it was a musical — The Bodyguard, a stage hit based on the 1993 Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner blockbuster and it all resulted in a 999 call because an audience member was reportedly singing over cast members.

Judging from media headlines it’s one in a growing number of incidents involving disruptive behaviour theatre-goers and comedy fans.

A performance of Bat Out of Hell in London’s West End was halted due to swearing heard over the production coming from the stalls.

Fans singing over the cast appeared to have started a row. Another show, The Drifters Girl, experienced similar anti-social problems in London, as well as Jersey Boys recently in Edinburgh’s Playhouse.

The frequency of incidents has prompted questions, from both inside the theatre industry and in the media, if audiences are more anti-social post-lockdown.

Staff members certainly think so: a recent survey by the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) found that 90% of theatre venue employees had experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour from audiences — including assaults, vandalism and racist language — with 70% insisting things were worse than pre-pandemic.

Last February, a sold out production of Into the Woods at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre was stopped after the cast and front of house staff complained about the behaviour of the audience.

The show was abandoned at the interval — a move believed to have been one of the few times in living memory to take place at the venue — due to reports of tensions sparked after audience members repeatedly talked and moved about the auditorium during the first half of the show.

This is all happening during a worrying time for the arts and creative sector across Northern Ireland in general.

Due to the pandemic, theatres were forced to shut their doors for more than a year and only reopened in July of last year.

Although, Leesa Harker, a Belfast author, playwright and the creator of Maggie Muff — a brash, unapologetic heroine who has left fans in stitches with her foul mouthed antics over the years — believes the issue of some audience members misbehaving is nothing new.

Leesa, who said a ‘bittersweet farewell’ to her comic creation with her fourth play, Maggie Muff — Yer Ma — the final instalment in the series which were based on the writer’s books about the ‘in-your-face’ character, says she hasn’t noticed any difference between local audiences, pre-and-post Covid, although she believes attitudes towards enjoying a night out at the theatre have changed.

“It’s more of an event now — going to theatre. It’s not just about enjoying a show and then heading home afterwards. It’s part of a bigger night out, and having drinks before it,” she told Review.

“I watched The Lion King and I had someone in front of me singing — and they sang all of the songs and it was a bit annoying.”

The scale of the problem has prompted Bectu to launch Anything Doesn’t Go, a campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour. Its Safer Theatres Charter outlines standards it wants UK venues to agree to, including publishing behavioural rules, tackling the impact of alcohol, and zero-tolerance policies for “violent, abusive or discriminatory” behaviour.

The more anti-social aspects of enjoying the theatre is something Leesa’s also witnessed in a professional capacity, watching critically acclaimed actor Caroline Curran bring Maggie Muff to life on stage across the UK.

“I’ve watched Caroline when she’s had to stop performing and tell people in the audience talking loudly, ‘Am I interrupting you?’,” said Leesa, who is a scriptwriter for popular BBC daytime drama, Hope Street.

“Caroline’s had to leave stage when a fight has broken out.

“On one occasion, around six years ago, a woman urinated in the aisle at a Maggie Muff play.

“It was part of my contract that bouncers have to be hired for the shows on Fridays and Saturdays. I think with the Maggie Muff plays being comedy, I think people think they could heckle.”

It’s not only alcohol that may play a role in the more anti-social antics, but the mobile phone, the playwright stresses.

“At the start of the plays we would have had a message about phones and how they should be silent. It’s ‘cheeky’ text messages being sent — the phone lights up and it’s distracting for the cast to see these flashing lights in the audience.

“It’s 45 minutes, an intermission and then another 45 minutes. What is wrong with people that they can’t go that long without using their phone?”

British comedian Tom Houghton has reported couples having sex during his performances — not something Belfast comic Ciaran Bartlett has ever witnessed at his own gigs, who stresses his overall experience of engaging with audiences is positive.

“I think with comedy you expect a bit of back and forth with you and the audience. For me, it’s always been pretty positive,” explained the comedian, who is also a Sunday Life columnist.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a big change in crowds post-Covid, but I do think the audiences are more attentive now.”

Last year controversy was sparked by comedian Matt Forde who found himself at the centre of a national debate after he took to social media to ask fans not to bring their children to his shows after a crying baby disrupted his show.

Giving his opinion on the issue, Ciaran urges for common sense: “I think if were dealing with venues where you can’t get in with a ticket aged 16 and under, then I think it’s not a place for someone to bring their toddler.”

Also enjoying more attentive audiences is Peter Corry, musical performer extraordinaire who is marking his 30th year in showbiz in 2023.

“Northern Ireland audiences have always been appreciative, but I think post-Covid they’ve become even more so,” he said.

Not every performance has gone without distraction from the audience, though.

During a performance of Les Miserables in England, revealed Peter, he had to deal with a somewhat inconsiderate musical fan.

“I was on stage singing, and a woman came down and stood right in front of me — and she just stared at me for the entire performance without saying anything.

“Then it finished and she said that God had told her to do it.”

With theatres across the UK grappling to tackle anti-social behaviour, and industry website publishing venue etiquette guides and advice for patrons, other ideas mooted include increasing shows where singing and dancing is permitted.

In response, Peter — whose career has taken him all over the world — stresses a pragmatic approach is the way to deal with the issue.

“I think if its the Rocky Horror Show then the cast will probably love to see the audience singing along and dancing, but if it’s for a more serious show or musical, then it’s best if the audience relaxes and enjoys it from their seats.”