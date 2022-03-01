NI writers to stage special fundraiser in show of solidarity with Ukrainian peers

Author Jan Carson outside the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, which will host a special fund-raising literary event for Ukraine on Sunday night.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

An award-winning author whose friend and fellow writer has been forced to leave her home in Ukraine has praised the arts community in Northern Ireland for uniting to help her organise a special fund-raising literary event this weekend.

Jan Carson, winner of the EU Prize for Literature Ireland in 2019, felt heartbroken and helpless as she watched the developing situation in Ukraine and decided to put out a call for local writers to join forces in a show of solidarity with their peers in the country which is under attack from Russia.

The Fire Starters novelist will host an event at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, March 6, during which she and a group of well-known local writers will read excerpts from contemporary Ukrainian works. Among the writers taking part are Jan, Anna Burns, Glenn Patterson, Stephen Sexton, Dara McAnulty, Leontia Flynn and Kabosh Theatre Company.

Readings will feature work from Oksana Zabuzhko (novelist and short story writer), Myroslav Laiuk (poet), Olena Stiazhkina (novelist), Oksana Lutsushna (poet), Ilya Kaminsky (poet) and Natalya Vorozhbit (playwright and filmmaker).

Jan will read the work of novelist Haska Shyyan, who won the EU Prize for Literature for Ukraine in the same year the Ballymena-born author received her award for Ireland.

She said: “When I was EU Literary Laureate for Ireland in 2019, Haska was my Ukrainian counterpart and we became good friends.

“She’s very brave in what she writes about but has had to flee her home with her husband and daughter. She’s currently in exile but some of her family are still in Ukraine and Haska is obviously worried about them.

“Like many people, I have been watching it all unfold and have been heartbroken by the situation. I wanted to do something to show solidarity. It’s a small gesture but we want to show, in some way, that we care about what’s happening there.”

Jan started the ball rolling by putting out a call to local writers to take part and was touched by the response. As well as the many writers who volunteered, the Lyric Theatre offered a space for the event and other professionals working in PR, graphic design and photography provided their skills and time.

With the help of the British Library, human rights organisation English Pen and translator Sasha Dugdale, Jan sourced Ukrainian material for the local writers to read. Some of the work conveys the gravitas of war, while other pieces are more joyful and humorous.

Jan said: “I always say the arts community in Northern Ireland is the best and I have been bowled over by the generous response of everyone who’s giving up their time to take part in this show of solidarity.

“It's an absolute honour to stand with our brave, tenacious and incredibly talented fellow writers in Ukraine as we share their words, their frustrations and hopes for the future of their home."

Jimmy Fay, executive producer of the Lyric Theatre, said: “We are proud to support Jan’s initiative and her fellow writers in solitary with Ukraine.

“It’s important that our theatre offers a platform for our artists to respond. Ukraine has a rich theatrical and performative history and currently theatres there are a place of sanctuary.

“It's heartbreaking to see an army invading a country in our modern era. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go to the Ukrainian people, and we wish for a swift and peaceful resolution to this crisis."

Ticket donations for Writers for Ukraine are available at £12, £25 or £50 from lyrictheatre.co.uk. There will also be a streaming option for the evening and a donation platform for those who wish to donate but can't attend the show. All proceeds from the evening will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.