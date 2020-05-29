Northern Ireland arts sector in crisis: Just how will the show go on?
Venues like the Lyric and Grand Opera House in Belfast earn most of their money from the box office but the pandemic has shut that down and new social distancing measures would drastically reduce audience numbers. Ivan Little reports on a sector in crisis
Ivan Little
Theatre administrators across Northern Ireland are to join together in a video conferencing call on Friday afternoon after a top arts official warned the province is in danger of becoming a cultural wasteland in the face of the coronavirus crisis.