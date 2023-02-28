Oh no she isn’t! May McFettridge not ready to quit panto as she prepares for new role

Entertainer’s alter ego has no plans to give up as she prepares for lead role in new comedy

John Linehan has said his lovable alter ego May McFettridge has no plans to hang up her stockings and give up pantomime, after she was announced in the lead role of a new comedy play in the Grand Opera House.

A Happy Medium will tour across Northern Ireland with performances starting in the Grand Opera House, and plans for it to show in the Millennium Forum Theatre in Londonderry and Theatre at the Mill, Mossley.

It follows May (who asked for her age to be listed as 51, because she “was born in a leap year” — but John is 71) as she seeks to contact her dead sister to fulfil a promise made to her, with the help of her two daughters Audrey and Gemma.

“We first done it about 12 years ago, so we’re doing it again because it’s very, very funny,” said John, speaking during rehearsals.

The idea came about due to John’s free time at the beginning of the year, which was inadvertently caused by an expired passport.

“Normally we like to go away for about 10 days in the sun after the panto, because by summer is taken up by weddings here, there and everywhere,” said John.

“I like to get the sun on my back, but the wife’s passport wasn’t up to date, so I was thinking of something to do.

“It’s a great play, it’s a five-hander about the known and unknown by a woman who knows nothing in the first place.

“I play a wee woman who finds out she’s clairvoyant and all the spirits come through her… brandy, whiskey and vodka,” said John laughing.

Despite its spiritual theme, John wants to ensure audiences are aware May isn’t taking a serious turn, as the play will still feature her typical Belfast humour — but warns ticketholders she won’t be in her typical panto dame form due to the format.

“The thing is, this is a play, so it all happens on the stage. I’ve had people say to me, ‘I’d love to go see you in A Happy Medium but if you seen me in the front row, you’d be giving me abuse’, but it’s not like that, it’s not that sort of show.

“The play is only for adults, but it’s not because it’s blue or anything like that. Kids probably just wouldn’t get it.”

Deep in rehearsals for his role as the psychic Belfast woman, it’s only been a matter of weeks since John kicked off May’s heels after treading the boards in her latest role as the Fairy Godmother in Grand Opera House in Cinderella in January.

May will be back later this year as Nurse May in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which begins on December 2.

It will mark her 33rd consecutive turn in the Grand Opera House.

May has also famously never missed a single performance.

When asked about the turnaround between A Happy Medium wrapping, and the start of rehearsals for Snow White, John shared a notable admission.

“How long do you think we get for rehearsals for the pantomime?” he asks, noting everyone “assumes they have months and months” to trial the festive comedy before its three-month run.

“You wouldn’t believe it, we get 12 days to rehearse, and the final day is our dress rehearsal for an invited audience,” he said, adding some of the days are “13-hour long to really push it out”.

“But I’m used to it now, 33 years later,” he adds.

John has previously spoken about his health issues, which include a painful neurological disorder and a back problem.

When asked if the end is in sight for his iconic Belfast broad alter ego, John said: “See if I can physically still do it, and people still want to me to do, I’m going to keep going.

“I love it, you’re meeting a lot of people for the first time and I’m still in contact with people I performed with years and years ago in it. I was speaking to a guy called Ray who I did it with in 1999.”

When asked if A Happy Medium was a sign he may want to do more out of the world of panto, May answered the question for him.

“Oh dear heavens, no, at my age? The pantomime, a wee play and some appearances at weddings that’ll do me for the year. You may well be right, and I will be hanging it all up soon,” she said.