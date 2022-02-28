‘Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine’: Royal Moscow Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake cancelled in Londonderry

The Millennium Forum in Londonderry has announced the cancellation of Wednesday’s performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet.

The decision follows cancellations previously announced by the Helix Theatre in Dublin, the National Opera House in Wexford and The Wycombe Swan theatre in Buckinghamshire.

Theatres in Wolverhampton and Northampton have also called off productions by the Russian Ballet company.

In a statement issued by the Derry City And Strabane District Council-owned Forum, the board said it “has taken the difficult decision to cancel the production of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet company”.

“Although the company is made up of many different nationalities with many from Ukraine, the safety and consideration of our customers is our main priority,” it said.

“Both the board and the staff at the Millennium Forum regret the impact this decision will have on the dancers and crew and promoter of the Royal Moscow Ballet who have all been great friends of the Forum for many years now.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time”.

The Royal Moscow Ballet said “the company is and always has been made up of different nationalities and on the 2022 tour we have Russian nationals, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Uzbekistan nationals, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew who have travelled, worked and lived together for years”.

“They are young artists who just want to perform the art form they love and have done since childhood,” the ballet said.

“They bear no political leanings whatsoever and remain united as a group and as friends and wish only to spread the joy of their art form and culture throughout Ireland as they have done for the last ten years.

“We hope this helps to clarify the diversity of our ballet company and that we don’t carry any political message on this tour.”

Last week, the Royal Opera House announced it was cancelling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, which was due to be held in London this summer.