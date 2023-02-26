Peaky Blinders star set to play Gerry Adams in new play about Good Friday Agreement

Peaky Blinders actor Packy Lee is set to play former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in a major new play telling the story of the Good Friday Agreement.

Written by Owen McCafferty, who examines the intense negotiations leading up the momentous conclusion in April 1998, it will be performed in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre 25 years after the historic peace deal was signed.

The drama seeks to illustrate the “courage” required “to compete in the arena of democracy”.

“The clock is ticking,” the Lyric Theatre website explains.

“It’s April 1998 and the main political parties in Northern Ireland, the British Government and the Irish Government, all under the watchful eye of Senator George Mitchell, try to hammer out a deal that could pave the way for peace in Northern Ireland.

"Every word, every movement, every stare means something.

"This is the last chance saloon and no one is leaving until Agreement is reached one way or another.”

Belfast actor Patrick O’Kane will play the late former First Minister and Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble while Dan Gordon will take on the part of fellow Nobel peace prize winner and former SDLP leader John Hume.

The influential role of Mo Mowlam will be depicted by Andrea Irvine in the play which has been commissioned by Michael Grandage Company (MGC).

Richard Croxford will star as Senator George Mitchell as the cast help weave out the real drama from Tony Blair’s complex efforts to secure peace in Northern Ireland.

The former Labour Prime Minister will be played by Rufus Wright while his then Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern will be depicted by Ronan Leahy.

The production will be presented as part of Imagine! Belfast Festival 2023 and comes with a warning that it includes scenes of violence, strong language, flashing lights and smoke or haze effects.

But with rehearsals not yet under way the warnings may need to be updated prior to first performance.

The play, directed by Charlotte Westenra will run from March 25 through to April 22.

Tickets are priced at £15 to £30.