Playwright Brian Foster’s journey from unemployment in Derry to London’s West End

Myra’s Story by Brian Foster is set to open in London’s West End in September in the iconic Trafalgar Theatre. Directly after, it plays at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre and the Grand Opera House, Belfast, in November.

The production has received widespread critical acclaim, won awards, and sold out five months prior to opening at the Lyric Theatre last month.

Its West End premiere comes somewhat — but not entirely — as a surprise to Brian.

“It’s one of these chances in a lifetime that everybody looks for but very few people get, and it happened to Myra’s Story — then again, it had taken over 20 years for the play to become an overnight success,” he says.

Reflecting back to when he first put pen to paper, Brian says: “I would love to say to you that it had always been my intention to become a writer, but unfortunately that wouldn’t be the truth.

“I sort of fell into it about 30 years ago now, maybe just a bit more.

“Basically, I found myself unemployed here in Derry. I didn’t have much of a future ahead of me by the looks of things, but I saw an advertisement in the paper for BBC Northern Ireland.

“They were looking for short scripts for 15-minute films. I had not got a clue as to how you would ever go about writing that, but it somehow appealed to me to have a go at it because they were looking for new writers.

“I wrote a 15-minute script and sent it off to BBC Northern Ireland.

“It was sort of a competition they were running that year — I didn’t win it, but I came to the attention of a script editor called Gemma McMullan. She got back to basically say that she liked my writing voice, and I took it from there.

“Sometimes that’s all you need — is a bit of a bit of encouragement early on. So I sat down and began writing and I never stopped writing since, and that’s 30 years ago.”

Brian went on to write A Miracle In Ballymore and The Butterfly of Killybegs. During a trip to Dublin, a sighting of a homeless woman inspired his third play Maire: A Woman of Derry, which evolved into Myra’s Story.

“Every writer is constantly looking for an idea, they’re always looking their next idea for their next piece of writing, be it a play, a film or whatever,” Brian says.

“I was in Dublin on business and crossing over the Ha’Penny Bridge. As you cross that bridge, there’s usually a few beggars — for want of a better word — sitting there looking for donations. I saw a lady ahead of me and to my shame, I sort of ignored her but I did glance down at her as it was passing and I caught [sight of] her face.

“I got back to my hotel and I couldn’t really get the face out of my head. I was thinking, ‘How does someone end up like that? What terrible things has life thrown at them? Because nobody is born to be homeless and to be destitute and to be an alcoholic.

“It’s a journey through life that takes them there and they’ve somehow had fallen off the edge and can’t get back again.

“I returned to the bridge within the hour, hoping to clear my conscience with a small donation, but she was gone.”

Back home in Derry, Brian couldn’t get that lady’s face out of his mind. The sense of guilt he felt for ignoring her compelled him to sit down and write.

“There was that there was something stirring in my head that therein laid a story that needed to be told,” he says.

“It was a story of these people that we passed by every day, and we were all guilty of it. Sometimes we turn her head away from that which makes us feel uncomfortable, and I was guilty that day.”

One month on, Brian had completed the first draft of the play, which depicts a day in the life of fictional middle-aged homeless alcoholic, Myra McLaughlin.

Brian Foster

As Myra begs from passers-by she relives her backstory, playing all the characters who have coloured her life, acting out all the twists and turns of fate that led her to alcoholism and destitution.

“I ran that play in the northwest here for it must have been 12/13 years, and I could not get producers or anybody in the know to come and look at it with the view to getting it to a bigger stage.

“Up here in Derry it actually became famous, everybody has seen Maire: A Woman Of Derry — some people have seen it a dozen times because I would bring it back every year or two.

“In 2013, I decided to retire the original play and to rewrite the story but put it in Dublin. That gives me access to basically a bigger stage worldwide and a bigger pool of actors. That opened up the opportunity that someone would come in and see the play and take it to a different level for me.”

Myra’s Story went on to be a phenomenal success and following sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it opened at the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, in April, where it was spotted by West End decision makers, who — within one hour of seeing it on stage — had invited it to London.

“As luck would have it, the night that Myra’s Story opened in the Pavilion, the theatre had been bought a couple of days before that by one of the biggest theatre groups in the UK — Trafalgar Entertainment.

“All of their executives were still there in Glasgow and they all came to see Myra’s Story.

“Within an hour of the play having finished, we were having a meeting across the street in the Maldron Hotel, and they loved it so much that the invite was there already to bring it to the West End in London, which is absolutely incredible because people spend a lifetime trying to get a show to the West End, and here just sort of a wee simple chance of fate, everything fell right for me that particular night.”

When not in London doing promotional work for Myra’s Story, Brian is busy working on a new film script called That Crazy Summer which has already caught the attention of Holywood director and producer Nick Copus.

“Nick loves it and I think if we can get it right, we stand a very good chance of getting it into production,” Brian says.

“I’ve also got a new play finished and it’s called The Promised Land.

“The play is set in Belfast and it’s a journey of one family living in squalor to finally getting a home, back in the Sixties.

“It’s a comedy, but it’s a comedy with a real human touch to it.

“So I’m hoping to maybe link up with a Belfast producer on that.”

Myra’s Story starring actress Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley as Myra, opens at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, on November 9-10. Tickets cost £21-£35.50