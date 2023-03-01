Playwright gives Newry a voice in West End, with help from a Derry Girl

A Northern Irish playwright has said he wanted to give “Newry a voice” as he teams up with Derry Girls actress Kathy Kiera Clarke for a new West End play set entirely in a Co Down pub.

Eugene O’Hare is the writer of the new original play The Dry House which begins a run at London’s Marylebone Theatre next week.

It follows Claire as she prepares to go to take her sister Chrissy to the Dry House pub for “one last drink” a promise Claire doubts she means.

Clarke plays the part of Claire, one of her first parts since her acclaimed role as the hapless Aunt Sarah in Lisa McGee’s comedy series.

Eugene said he was familiar with her work and after a phone call offering the role, he said Clarke “just gets it.”

“When I offered to Kathy we followed up with a talk on the phone. A meeting of minds on this play. She gets it. Every word of it. It’s incredibly exciting to think what they will achieve together on this” he said.

“Sometimes you just instinctively know with actors how perfect they are for a job. Casting was quick on this and it paid off. I’m delighted with this cast. Who wouldn’t be? They all have theatre in their bones.”

Kathy Kiera Clarke in Derry Girls

The play is a homecoming of sorts for Co Down-born Eugene, who is now based in London, and as an actor performed in the award-winning play The Ferryman and starred in roles on television programmes Outlander and The Fall, all while writing his own work.

He said as soon as he started penning The Dry House he could feel his hometown come to life in the characters.

“From the first page I heard the sounds of Newry in these women’s voices.

“That town has its own talk and it was only a matter of time before Newry took centre stage in a piece of my writing.

“I may have left that part of the world when I turned 18 but the sounds live in your head; the whole town does. You never really leave.”

When asked about the inspiration for the play, which features some dark themes like addiction and abandonment, Eugene said he tries not to “think about how” the idea gets into his.

“It’s hard to say what inspires writing for me. Not usually anything conscious as far as I can make out.

“Somehow a world can just arrange itself over time somewhere in my head. I don’t think about how it got there too much.

“Themes within the play reveal themselves as the characters do. There is plenty of talk of grief and drink and fear in this play. But its main concern is complicated, ferocious, human love.”

As for any across the water plans for his work, Eugene said he’s keen to bring over his other new Belfast-set play, a comedy called Portugal once it’s completed its run in London — but is currently on the hunt for a venue.

“Things are tough post-lockdown for theatres. There’s a backlog of writers — some of whose hopes have been dashed. I hope they keep their heads and find homes for their work,” he said.