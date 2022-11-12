Popular Van Gogh exhibition is Belfast-bound

Award-winning show features 300 floor-to-ceiling artwork projections

A popular interactive exhibition about the work of famous painter Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Belfast this weekend.

Van Gogh: The immersive Experience features floor-to-ceiling digital projections of over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks and aims to create an illusion for viewers of being inside a painting.

It will be based at Carlisle Memorial Church and will be in Belfast until February 27.

The show has visited many other cities in the UK as well as further afield, and has received much acclaim.

The exhibition was awarded best 2021 immersive experience by USA Today and ranked among the 12 best immersive experiences in the world by CNN.

The experience is comprised of multiple elements and areas. The Immersive Room is described as a “20,000 sq. ft. light and sound spectacular exhibit featuring two-storey projections of the artist’s most compelling works.” There is also a virtual reality experience which allows the viewer to visit the locations that inspired eight of his most well-known works, including Starry Night.

Van Gogh was born in 1853 in the Netherlands. He started painting at the age of 27. He struggled with his mental health, famously cutting off an ear.

Starry Night was competed while he was in an asylum recuperating from a nervous breakdown.

He passed away in 1890, but his work was not well-recognised before his death. He only sold one painting while he was alive, and was regarded by his contemporaries as a failure.

He was largely self-taught, and had only received around four months of formal artistic training a few years before his death.

He is now one of the most famous artists ever. His work is well-known for its vivid colour.

Visitors can also make their own paintings and have them projected on the wall as part of the experience.

The duration of the experience is around 60 to 75 minutes and all ages are welcome.

The exhibition is also accessible to wheelchair users and pram-friendly. ​

One reviewer on the exhibition’s website said “Really great, even for second time. This time with the 10-year-old son, who loved it. He’s not generally interested in art but this exhibition really gripped him.”

Another reviewer had said that it was: “One of the most incredible exhibitions I have ever been to. I left feeling not only like I had a great time but also inspired to learn more. An amazing experience.”

Tickets start at £20.90 for adults and 12.90 for children.

The exhibition has been organised by Exhibition Hub and Fever.

Van Gogh’s work recently made headlines due to two climate protesters throwing soup over his famous ‘Sunflowers’ painting. The work was one of 11 paintings of sunflowers Van Gogh had painted to decorate his house in Arles. The painting was not damaged.

The group responsible, Just Stop Oil, received widespread criticism from politicians and environmental groups following the protest.