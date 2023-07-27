Portadown-born Ballet dancer talks about his ‘unusual’ career choice ahead of MAC performance

“One day I said, ‘Mum, I would like to dance’. And I think it really caught her off guard, I think [she thought] it’s a little unusual, but okay,” says Leigh Alderson. The professional ballet dancer is reminiscing on when exactly he realised he wanted to dance for a living.

Hailing from Portadown, he has performed with the Scottish Ballet, Atlantic Ballet Theatre of Canada, Grands Ballets Canadiens and Matthew Bourne’s company New Adventures, amongst others, and is currently a soloist at Ballett Theatre Nordhausen in Germany. Something of a Renaissance man, he has also done acting work and some modelling.

With no family background in dance, Leigh says that as a child something came from within that led him to the successful global career he now enjoys. Supported by his mum, he began with a six-week dance summer school which led to lessons and competitions where his talent began to shine through.

“Do you know what’s quite funny (and this is probably going to sound quite obnoxious), but I remember when I went to Millington Primary School and did my first dance competition. I would walk around saying ‘This is my job, I’m a dancer,’ I was already thinking that at eight or nine years old. I just knew in my head, this is it,” he says.

In the late 90s, aged 11, Leigh took up a place in London’s prestigious Royal Ballet School, a training he says wasn’t without its challenges.

“I very much knew that’s where I should be,” says Leigh, “But I certainly wouldn’t say I was the most confident person. I was, even from when I was younger, really very hard on myself, a bit of a perfectionist, in a way that would take away some of the joy of it. You’re criticising yourself so much in the mirror that it does wear on you eventually.”

And, of course, it was also hard on his mum.

“I remember when she left me at the door of the Royal Ballet School and she was going back home, once I’d settled into the dormitories and she’d to go back with my brother. I gave her a hug and she was bawling her eyes out, and then every time I’ve come home on breaks, or if I had a holiday when I was in Canada… she cries the exact same way she did the day the very first day. It hasn’t changed, she’s a big softie.”

Happily, as a more seasoned performer, Leigh says that he tends to be a little less harsh on himself, something he feels has only enhanced his craft.

“What I have learned in my career is there’s joy and beauty in mistakes and in not being perfect. That, in a way is still expressing yourself and it’s still growth and still understanding and learning. There’s never really a day now where I think I’m doing a bad job. I’m less hard on myself now.”

Leigh’s latest role is one which takes him home to Northern Ireland as he stars as one of the White Doves in Six Dance Collective’s new Belfast-born ballet of the same name.

“I was approached and I was very flattered at that. Without even hearing the synopsis I said ‘I’m in,’ Leigh tells me. This new work, choreographed by Ruaidhrí Maguire tells the story of the formation of The Peace People back in 1976 and will play at the MAC. The production features Italian-Scots dancer Danila Marzilli as the other dove as well as 28 pre-professional dancers from across eight counties.

Danila Marzilli as a 'Dove'. She will be playing across from Leigh

For Leigh, working with dancers from the island who are just starting out is something he is clearly passionate about, as is building a larger community of dancers in Northern Ireland.

“Obviously it’s exploded now, with so much more exposure to dance. But back then in the 1990s it was still quite quiet. It’s amazing to see the progression from when I left to now.”

Leigh says the importance of home-grown performances is vital in helping to grow the dance scene here.

“It’s things like Six Dance Collective that are bringing incredible things to the country and as it grows and expands and develops young artists from around the area you are going to see a massive change, I feel. A massive upswing in things. Because it’s exposing it to more people as an important art form, and more importantly, a viable career. It is possible, if that is something they want to do, they need to have something in place to help develop them and give them the best chance possible to live out their dreams the same way we have been able to do.”

Telling a story that hails from Northern Ireland is something he says is also a bit special.

“What’s really fantastic about it is that a lot of younger people probably don’t know the struggle and things people have gone through in order to build a better community within the country. I think it’s really exciting to bring these kinds of stories out there and show them to people and do it in a very innovative way. Incorporating these local artists and performers in these stories is going to be quite powerful and important and very, very beautiful.”

Looking to the future, Leigh is already in rehearsals for performances at the Ballett Theatre Nordhausen, and says his next opportunity to get home to work will very much be “as fate dictates”. However, it’s something he says he definitely wants to do more of. The future, it seems, is something that Leigh hopes will continue to hold myriad creative projects.

“I’d like to choreograph a bit more,” he says. “I’ll always be involved in the theatre somehow, and I’ll dance for as long as I can. I love acting, I’ve done a few short films. Also, behind the camera I’d love to start to do some courses on film making, it’s all creation.”

No matter where dance and his creativity take Leigh, it seems that family and the draw of home will always be important to him. “I always, always, always come home. It’s very important to me, to see my mum. I want to make myself proud but I also want to make [my family] proud.”

New ballet White Doves runs for four performances from August 3-5 at the MAC, Belfast with tickets from £17. For more details see www.themaclive.com/event/white-doves-a-new-ballet