Portrush Theatre Company ‘flabbergasted’ by James Nesbitt’s surprise appearance at panto

A Co Antrim theatre group was left stunned when James Nesbitt made a surprise appearance at its pantomime.

The Bloodlands actor joined Widow Twankey, played by Ian Magee, on stage on Saturday night for the Portrush Theatre Company’s production of Aladdin.

Mr Magee revealed he was “flabbergasted” when Nesbitt appeared on stage.

“Jimmy coming in blew the roof off the show,” he said.

“I hadn’t a clue he was coming. A couple of people knew: the director and my wife knew.”

He explained how one of the directors bumped into Nesbitt a few weeks ago and asked if he would like to take part in the show.

“Sure enough, he stuck to his word and came,” Mr Magee said.

Nesbitt gifted Widow Twankey flowers and a box of chocolates before stealing a kiss. After his appearance, he stayed on to watch some of the panto.

“He came in for the second half and stayed for about 10 minutes,” Mr Magee said.

He said the Cold Feet star seemed pleased with the opportunity to share the stage with the Portrush Theatre Company.

“He texted me afterwards and thanked me for letting him take part. It was just surreal,” the actor added.

He said his son Archie (14) also enjoys taking part: “He leads the audience during the show.”

But leading the crowd in support for Nesbitt was not something Archie had planned.

“He wasn’t expecting it either. He nearly dropped dead when Jimmy walked in,” he joked.

Archie plans on taking over as the dame, but Mr Magee actually has big plans for the role before he passes it on to his son.

“Next year I think we will ask Colin Farrell. He’s up for an Oscar, so hopefully he wins that and he can join us,” he said, laughing.

“If Jimmy is not available we will get Colin in, or maybe Tom Cruise. He would be a good fit.”

Mr Magee said he is thankful for the joy the Portrush Theatre Company has brought over the past 10 years.

“It’s a seaside town and it can get lonely here during the winter months, so we give something people [can] look forward to,” he said.

He hopes the panto can give the people of Portrush a sense of escapism, adding: “Life is serious and it’s tough, yet here we are. We put all the trials and tribulations aside for a minute and just have a laugh and a bit of fun. That’s what life’s all about. People just need a wee bit of joy in their lives. That’s what’s important.”

He also welcomed the publicity that has followed since Nesbitt’s appearance.

“We are just ordinary people with ordinary lives who want to share some joy, so it’s brilliant to have the opportunity to do that.”