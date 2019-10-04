Pregnancy comedy A Bump Along The Way to get Londonderry premiere

An award-winning debut film starring Bronagh Gallagher will have its local premiere next Wednesday in Londonderry.

This is two days before it goes on general release.

A Bump Along The Way was screened at the 31st Galway Film Fleadh in July.

It was named Best First Irish Feature.

It tells the story of Pamela Gallagher, a fun-loving 44-year-old single mum who becomes pregnant following a one night stand, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra Petticrew.

Writer Tess McGowan explains how she came up with the unusual tale of an unexpected pregnancy.

She said: "In summer 2016 when I was six months pregnant I recalled a conversation with a friend who was in her 40s about whether she would consider having more children.

Bronagh Gallagher stars in A Bump Along The Way

"She responded with typical caustic wit: 'Do you really think I would put my teenage children through the embarrassment of their mother being pregnant?'

"As I remembered this with a laugh, I was struck by what a great hook for a film it was - a teen pregnancy tale where it's not the teenager who is pregnant but the wayward mum.

"The lead characters revealed themselves to me almost instantly and scenes began to write themselves in my head."

Producer Louise Gallagher believes that a lot of people will identify with the plot, and has been delighted with the initial reaction.

She added: "The story is very emotional. It is not a joke a minute and I hope audiences get the warmth and the relationship between the mother and the daughter because that is what the film is really about.

"What has been amazing to me has been the reaction of women and men who have seen the film who have identified with the story."

A Bump Along The Way is on general release from next Friday, October 11.