Rediscovered work by Belfast-born artist Sir John Lavery set to go under hammer 

Moroccan scene expected to fetch up to £150,000

A newly discovered work by Belfast-born artist Sir John Lavery is to be auctioned at the end of this month.

The sale of ‘In Morocco’ comes almost two years after the painter was recognised by the Ulster History Circle with a blue plaque in his home city.

Orphaned at the age of three, Lavery rose to become an acclaimed artist, celebrated for his portraits and wartime depictions.

Morocco was a home from home for him. Attracted by the heat and the light, he first visited Tangier in the early 1890s.

In time he acquired a home there, but the Great War interrupted the pattern of regular visits.

In late 1919, with hostilities at an end, he returned to Tangier for what would be the final time.

It was during this trip that Lavery painted In Morocco. Only recently unearthed, it will feature in Bonhams Modern British and Irish Art sale at its New Bond Street headquarters in London on June 30. The painting has an estimate of £100,000-£150,000.

The sale will include another of his works — Jasmin — painted on the same visit in Fez in April 1920 when Lavery, his wife, stepdaughter Hazel and family friend Nora Clark-Kerr were staying at a house loaned to them by El Menebhi, whose portrait Lavery had painted.

Moroccan hospitality was legendary, and from the moment of their arrival they were treated royally by dozens of richly-attired servants.

It is likely that from among this group he persuaded the subject to sit for him. Jasmin has an estimate of £60,000-£80,000.

Born in March 1856, Lavery’s life as an artist began in Glasgow, first as a retoucher for a photographer, where he learned his trade at the Haldane Academy of Arts.

His debut exhibition in 1880 was well received and he was getting regular commissions.

In 1885 he entered his ‘The Tennis Party’ at the British Royal Academy.

It was followed by a commission in 1887 to paint the visit of Queen Victoria to Glasgow, which made his reputation and secured commissions for the next 50 years.

Aged nearly 60 when the First World War broke out in 1914, he joined the Artists Rifles and went on to paint his famous ‘The First Wounded’.

Lavery continued to paint until his death at 85 in Rossenara House, Co Kilkenny.

The blue plaque was unveiled in December 2019 at Donegall Street, beside St Patrick’s Church, where Lavery was baptised.

Bonhams director of Modern British and Irish Art Matthew Bradbury said: “In Morocco has been part of the same family collection since it was acquired in the 1930s and its rediscovery is a major event.

"It is one of several works that Lavery painted in early 1920, either in his house in Dar-el-Midfah, Tangier, or in the Villa Harris where the Laverys were staying while their own home was being prepared.

"The exact identity of the three figures in the painting is unknown but they may be the Earl and Countess of Pembroke and their daughter Lady Patricia Herbert, who were in Tangier at the time and visited the Laverys.

"It is by any measure a wonderful work and a fine example of the family rendezvous portraits for which Lavery was renowned.”