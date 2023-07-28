Reginald D Hunter: ‘I’m 54 and still nothing gets me excited more than when new jokes work’

Comedians: there’s not many questions they haven’t been asked when it comes to promoting a new tour, including the obligatory “Do you have any special memories of [insert location]?”.

“Oh, man, I get that asked every time. I get asked that when I go to Scotland. I get asked that when I go to Wales. Yes, it does have many, many special memories for me, but none of those memories will help me with this show,” says Reginald D Hunter, laughing, when the perennial query is mooted by the Belfast Telegraph.

“I was talking to my sister and she said the Irish promoter needs a written statement for the government. They want a list of what your jokes will be, because they want to make sure you’re not going to say anything about the government.

“I said: ‘What the f*** has Ireland done that it is so worried about what I will say?’ My sister said: ‘Not the Irish government, the Singaporean government.’ I was about to get mad...”

Reginald’s new live tour, The Man Who Could See Through S***, will be making a stop in Belfast on October 29.

In these supercharged socio-political times, the challenge is becoming more and more about separating what’s true and what’s real.

On announcing his tour, Reginald said: “If you’re sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of all the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated ‘R’ (for Reginald).”

The three-time Perrier Comedy Award-nominated comedian has been called comedy royalty and the industry’s coolest customer. Having moved from the US to the UK to study acting, before moving into comedy, he says he has no regrets about the change in career.

“Am I glad? Well, I’m not sad about it, so I must be OK,” he says.

“I don’t have any regrets about my career choice. It’s funny, I was just checking myself. Do I wish I hadn’t done this? Do I wish I had gone to cooking school instead? Do I wish that I had done something more substantial, like become a world-famous activist or surgeon?

“No, I still believe that stand-up comedy is worthy work. And when you’re lifting spirits and making people laugh, I still think that’s the Lord’s work.”

The comedian, who has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News For You, is not an over-analyser or someone who opts to rewrite jokes: he simply comes up with stuff.

“First of all, that’s stuff that even makes you laugh or you enjoy saying — and either you enjoy saying it to a group of people or you don’t,” he explains.

“For me, it’s not a case of sitting down and going: ‘Oh, this is an Irish/Welsh audience, so I need to write it [in a certain way].’

“It has to be something that you either believe in saying or that your lips and your tongue just wrap around and just f****** love saying, and knowing when this thing is coming up in your show, you know, in your mind, you’re like: ‘I’m four jokes away from my favourite.’”

Conversation moves to comedy as commodity, with some preferring comedians not to have opinions outside of their industry.

“I see it on social media sometimes, or I hear it on the radio, when people say they get sick of actors having opinions, and actors commenting on politics, ‘I don’t come to you for that,’” he says.

“What a stupid, arrogant thing to say. Because actors live in the same world as you do. They care about being governed and injustices.

“Many actors are better informed than you and many are worse informed than you.

“I’ve always thought that was a really weird position to have about actors or entertainers who have a position or views on things. It’s like people treat you like you’re a product: ‘You’re just supposed to make me laugh; you’re not supposed to feel things.’”

His approach to stand-up has changed over the almost 30 years he’s been doing it.

“It’s weird to say that,” he says of the duration.

“Over that time, I’ve heard a lot of people tell me what they think stand-up ought to be.

“My first 18 years of stand-up, my objective mission every night, every time out, was to make people think.

“Somewhere after year nine or ten I thought: ‘Well, who the f*** am I to decide that people need to think or that they haven’t been thinking or that many people before me haven’t come to try to make them think in one way or another?’

“I think sometimes when you’re younger, you can become grandiose with your lofty notions and ideas, and they have their place. But at the end of the day, the first rule of comedy is, rule number one: you are there to be laughed at.”

Does it still get him excited?

“I’m 54 years old, nothing still just gets my wheels turning, gets me excited, more than when new jokes work.

“It makes food better. It makes conversation better. It makes sex better. It makes sleeping better. It makes my family better.

“Just a new idea that you had and then you took it on stage and it f****** worked... Being given cash money doesn’t give you the same feeling.”

An adrenaline rush that cannot be fulfilled in any other way, we say. Reginald agrees but says there’s more to it.

“It’s when an idea that you had, that you chewed over, that you took into the shower with you, that you took and walked around and wrote down, that, when you brought it on stage, is more than half of the room getting your sense of humour, which is what humour is in a sense.

“When you can get your sense of humour to sync up with a bunch of strangers for a few minutes, that is otherworldly to me.”

Reginald — who won acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border — says that while finding collective humour is a joy, there’s no one currently he regards as a go-to when it comes to stand-up performers.

“I’ve got my favourites from the past. Now I see a lot of bad stand-up. It’s not even stand-up, because even bad stand-up has its own joy. I see a lot more mediocre, non-risk-taking stand-up.”

Risk is an important facet of comedy, but perspective needs to be understood, he says, particularly if things don’t go according to plan.

“You’re on stage in front of a bunch of Western people. If it goes badly, you’re only going to die figuratively.

“You’re going to be embarrassed and you’re going to go home and you’re going to be weepy and introspective, but that’s it. OK, and if it goes really badly, maybe they won’t employ you at this place again. Or if it goes really badly, maybe you won’t get employed for a while. But that ain’t cancer.”

In a world where it’s never been easier to offend, and to have that offence be publicly acknowledged, does he worry about being part of the cancel culture?

“These current times can feel like being members of an endangered species for a comedian,” he says.

“There’s a sense that there’s a landmine waiting for you out there in the landscape of stand-up comedy.

“And it won’t be from any of your most controversial, your most cutting jokes. It’ll be one of your throwaways, a word that you use, an inflection, something you don’t even anticipate.

“But it’s like Sting said about fame: what do you do when you wake up one morning and you just want to nip to the corner shop and get some milk? You know you’re going to be recognised and stared at and leered at, What do you do? Your f****** go anyway.”

Reginald D Hunter: The Man Who Could See Through S*** will take to the stage at The Limelight, Belfast, on October 29. Tickets from www.reginalddhunter.co.uk