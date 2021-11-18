Roll up, roll up! Spectacular circus with flying motocross riders has come to town

Big top show at Boucher Road is first to perform in NI since start of the pandemic

The Continental Circus Berlin has arrived in Northern Ireland for its debut performances — the first big top to set up in Belfast since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The two-hour spectacular shows will run twice and sometimes three times daily from Wednesday, November 17 to Sunday, November 28 at Boucher Road Playing Fields.

This particular production even boasts Ireland’s only professional freestyle motocross (FMX) rider.

FMX is a variation on the sport of motocross in which motorcyclists perform jumps, flips and in-air acrobatics, something which Evan Mullarkey has perfected during his time travelling Europe with his act.

“I started riding from a young age. There were no motocross tracks where I’m from in Ballina in Co Mayo. So I built a ramp with my dad and I just kept practising all the time,” said the 25-year-old.

A rider from the UK put Evan in contact with a boss in Hungary, where he started out doing shows four years ago.

“I’ve toured all over — in Spain, Hungary, Portugal, Denmark and Germany. This is my first time in Belfast and the last year has been my first time doing shows anywhere in Ireland,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Circus attendees will be able to see Evan fly through the air on his motorbike while performing hair-raising stunts, and watch him speed around inside the metal Globe of Death.

The circus’ general manager, David Fitzgerald said the entire crew, from clowns to aerialists, jugglers and everything between, are “so excited to be here”. Despite the Government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland, the circus will be maintaining the separation of social bubbles for customers when they come to the show, and there are numerous hand sanitising stations on-site.

“We want to give everyone the confidence to come and see us in a safe, secure environment,” said David.

“It’s great to have live entertainment back. It’s been a very difficult time for everybody, particularly people in the entertainment industry.

“We’ve been based in England for the last year and half between lockdowns. We’ve been touring now since May all over there, so we’re delighted to be able to bring it to Belfast.

“We had Circus Extreme here in September 2019 in Botanic Gardens, which was the last circus production to be in Northern Ireland. This is a different production with the same company.

“We also run the Moscow State Circus, so while touring the world, our directors, looking for the best Russian artists for that production, came across a way of discovering other circus talents and that’s where Continental Circus Berlin was born.

“We change our programmes every two years, so whenever you come to see us you’ll see a different programme, with different artists.”

Customers can also expect dancers, contortionists, tightrope walkers, and various other stunt artists with an array of weird and wonderful tricks.

Although there is no specific law banning the use of wild animals in travelling circuses within Northern Ireland, animal rights activists will be pleased to know that there will not be any animals used in any of this production’s performances.

The Republic of Ireland banned the use of wild animals in travelling circus acts back in 2018, as did Scotland, becoming the first UK nation to do. Wales and England soon followed suit, and the NI Assembly once suggested that it would follow, but since the Executive’s collapse in January 2017, no progress has since been made.

David also joked that the circus is always on the lookout for new, exhilarating acts if any aspiring thrill seekers from Northern Ireland ever want to try their hand at a big top debut.

But such ambitions might not be that far away, as Evan has proved.

He recalled how 14 years ago, he watched the world’s most popular FMX event, the Red Bull X-Fighters competition on TV when they performed at Slane Castle in Co Meath.

Since then, the Mayo man knew this was the career he wanted to pursue, and hopes to encourage any young and determined riders to stay focussed and believe that one day they too can be centre stage, travelling the world for a living, adding to “never stop dreaming and pushing yourself for what you want”.

Tickets to Continental Circus Berlin can be bought at the Boucher Road Playing Fields venue or online at www.circusberlin.co.uk. Prices range from £11 – £25.80 for children, and from £13 – £32.25 for adults.