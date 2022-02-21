Show at Lyric Theatre cut short after cast complain about behaviour of audience

A sold out production at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre was stopped on Saturday night after the cast and front of house staff complained about the behaviour of the audience.

Northern Ireland Opera’s show Into the Woods was abandoned at the interval — one of the few times in living memory that there’s been such a move in the Ridgeway Street theatre.

It’s understood that the show was a corporate night staged in support of a Belfast medical facility.

Reports say tensions rose after audience members repeatedly talked and moved about the auditorium during the first half of the show, which has received rave reviews since it opened earlier this month.

As they came off stage, actors complained to company managers that the conduct of the audience was disrupting the performance.

It’s understood that front of house staff also reported that they were being abused as they tried to appeal to some audience members to be quiet and to stop drinking in the auditorium.

At the interval, the cast and members of the orchestra were summoned to a meeting backstage and told by director Cameron Menzies that the show wouldn’t be going on.

The actors and musicians were urged to leave the theatre by the back door.

Into the Woods is one of the late Stephen Sondheim’s most acclaimed musicals, bringing together a number of Brothers Grimm fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella.

It premiered on Broadway in 1987 and has received 10 Tony Awards and six Olivier Awards. In 2014, a film of the same name was adapted for the silver screen from the original book by James Lapine.

The show is running at the Lyric until February 27.

The Lyric Theatre and Northern Ireland Opera were asked to comment on Saturday night’s incident, but did not respond by the time of going to print.

In a press release on ‘Into the Woods’, Northern Ireland Opera said: “Northern Ireland Opera are delighted to be bringing one of Stephen Sondheim’s most loved musicals to Belfast.

“‘Into the Woods’ promises to be a real highlight for audiences in 2022: a wonderfully intriguing show that brings together and intertwines some of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel, to ask what might have happened before “Once upon a time” and after “Happily ever after”.

“This locally built and created musical will be presented at the Lyric Theatre, featuring some of Northern Ireland’s greatest musical and creative talent.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce Belfast to some wonderful new local talent while at the same time to be able to showcase some of the West End’s finest performers, some originally from Northern Ireland and making their debut performances back home.”

Among the 18-strong cast is Londonderry’s Wendy Ferguson, who is performing back home for the first time in a successful 25-year career in the West End. She is playing Jack’s mother, while May McFettridge —better known as comic John Linehan — plays the voice of The Giant.

The news comes following a trying time for the Lyric Theatre, and the arts across Northern Ireland in general. Due to the pandemic, theatres were forced to shut their doors for more than a year and only reopened in July of last year.