Sign of the times... Lyric Theatre's boost for deaf community

Sign language is set to take centre stage at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre as part of a new initiative aimed at making the arts more accessible to Northern Ireland’s deaf community.

The theatre’s reopening strategy will see it offer a sign language performance of every Lyric produced show, an exciting, devised piece by deaf artists and a workshop to inform accessibility policy and planning for the Lyric Theatre.

The announcement coincides with the anniversary of British and Irish Sign Language being recognised as an official language in Northern Ireland.

The Lyric has also been successful in securing funding from the Department for Communities to provide British and Irish Sign Language versions of Splendid Isolation: Lockdown Dramas, a collection of five minute theatrical pieces exploring life in lockdown, originally broadcast on the BBC in June 2020.

The dramas will be interpreted by British and Irish sign language interpreters Amanda Coogan and Kristina Laverty and are currently available on the Lyric’s website.

In addition, the funding has supported a new explorative project with deaf artists Jane O’Brien and Paula Clarke, facilitated by Amanda Coogan. The Naked Hands, devised in the Lyric Theatre over the past month, is a potted history of the deaf community in Northern Ireland through the eyes of Paula and Jane.

Jimmy Fay, executive producer at the Lyric, said accessibility to the arts was a human right and one which the theatre was committed to promoting.

“We are delighted to be able to offer signed performances for our shows and are committed to engage with the community and learn from them as to how the Lyric can be even more accessible,” he said.

“The piece that Jane and Paula have devised with Amanda over the past month is breathtaking and we hope to be able to bring it to audiences later this year.”

Talking about the piece, Jane and Paula said they were “honoured” to be involved in developing the new production with the Lyric.

“This invitation is a wonderful, inclusive gesture and the team at the Lyric has made us warmly welcome.

“As deaf artists, we work with the visuals and the body to make contemporary theatre investigating the history of deaf people and sign language in Northern Ireland and we look forward to being able to share it with audiences soon.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted that my department is supporting the Lyric Theatre’s wonderful initiative to make the arts more accessible to the local deaf community through their visually expressive and vibrant languages of British and Irish sign languages.

“This initiative will promote the arts to all and I look forward to an evolving relationship between the arts community and the sign language community.”

To view Splendid Isolation: Lockdown Drama’s with British and Irish Sign Language; to find out more about The Naked Hands project plus information on how to apply to be part of the workshop to steer accessibility for the deaf community visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk